'Many of you parents have failed': David Webb on report kids suffer anxiety related to phones

Fox News contributor David Webb has a tough message for some of the parents of children who suffer from unhealthy relationships with technology: "You ... have failed."

On Fox Nation's "Reality Check," Webb reacted to a Wall Street Journal report that efforts by teachers to reduce classroom distractions -- by confiscating phones -- had caused anxiety and "withdrawal pangs" among the kids.

According to the report, teachers have turned to holding students' phones in clear pouches or plugging the phones into communal charging stations to reduce separation anxiety.

"Many of you parents have failed and the schools are left to pick up the pieces while you complain about the effects," said Webb.

"A simple question: How do we begin to solve the problem?" he asked clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman.

"Parents need to buckle down, and they need to parent," said Strohman. "They need to recognize that the industry is built around the ability to manipulate, control and manage our attention. And our children have absolutely no chance with a developing brain. If we as the adults, parents, educators figure out a solution for them so that they're able to go through life with some balance."

However, she noted that the task is far more easily said than done.

"I've worked in the profiling division and a child abduction serial killer unit of the FBI," she said, "parenting is harder. And it's harder because it requires our compassion, it requires patience, it requires us to be vulnerable to the fact that we're not perfect humans and to try to do better the next day."

According to Strohman, parents cannot expect schools to manage unhealthy habits that are fostered at home.

"The recent study that I looked at had 49 percent of students that have some sort of mental health condition," she continued. "And the parents literally are dropping them off at 8 a.m., picking them up at 3 ... when, in fact, all the time that they're at home is what's it setting them up for that."

"If they're tired because they're using their devices online or if they're not getting things done or they're getting bullied online," she continued, "those kids are coming into school traumatized, exhausted, nervous."

"We're in a crisis and either we're going to ... figure out how we educate and empower people to have a solution and a plan in place together, or we simply just sit there and watch these kids fail, which to me doesn't let me sleep very well at night," she concluded.

