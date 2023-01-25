Teacher speaks to children with 'non-binary' doll named ‘Nash’ in video gone viral: 'Psychotic'

A teacher spoke to preschool-age children through a "non-binary" doll named "Nash" in an effort to teach them that "not everyone is a boy or a girl," and that's okay.

"Today I want to introduce you to a new friend in our class," teacher Maddie Piper told students as they looked at a doll Piper was holding.

"This is my friend Nash," Piper said.

The doll was dressed in a white shirt with red stars and was wearing glasses.

"It’s their first day in our class," the teacher added, abiding by the doll’s preferred pronouns.

"Nash, just like me," the teacher later explained to the students, "is non-binary."

"So they aren’t sure if they’re a boy or a girl. So when people ask them, ‘are you a boy or a girl?’ Right now they just feel like saying, ‘I’m a kid!’ They’re figuring it out," Piper said.

"Not everyone is a boy or a girl," Piper also told students.

Some students were curious about non-binary doll "Nash."

"But kids can be boys or girls," one child pointed out.

"Or they," another student said.

"Or non-binary," a third kid chimed in.

The video caused an uproar online, especially after Washington Free Beacon social media director Jordan Chamberlain shared the segment with her over 117,000 followers on Twitter.

"This was shown to daycare owners in NC.," Chamberlain explained.

Kentucky Republican Congressional candidate Brent Feher said the teachers who used a "non-binary" doll to teach children about gender ideology should be punished. "Sick psychotic individuals who deserve to rot in jail."

Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily shared a screenshot of the definition of "indoctrination" in response to the gender-bending video.

Chamberlain said that the documentary was "shown at a training" provided by the NC Association for the Education of Young Children (NCAEYC).

The documentary, called "Reflecting on Anti-bias Education in Action: The Early Years," is linked on the NCAEYC website and is translated into multiple languages.

The film has received high acclaim from critics, picking up a Silver Prize for Documentary Feature in the Social Justice Film Festival and a nomination for a Northwest Regional Emmy, according to the NCAEYC.

"Today was fun," Piper said in a group interview with other teachers after introducing non-binary doll Nash to students.

The other teachers praised Piper’s class with the doll "Nash," who identifies as non-binary.

Teacher Joyce Jackson noted that even though the children are "four and five-years-old," they still didn’t "make a big deal out of being a boy or a girl."

"I think it was a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom that you never mentioned the term non-binary," another teacher, Veronica Reynoso, said.

"It was a child who brought that up because it’s constantly in conversation."