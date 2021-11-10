Expand / Collapse search
History teacher says parents being 'gaslit' with lies that critical race theory isn't taught

CRT is not 'explicitly taught' but acts as a 'lens' through which lesson are filtered, says McCormick

Frank McCormick discusses how the ideas of CRT are being imposed on students without it directly being stated in the curriculum

An Illinois high school history teacher, Frank McCormick, spoke out on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday after writing an opinion piece on critical race theory in the Chicago Tribune. In the piece, McCormick explains that critical race theory is being taught in schools and the left is lying to parents about the curriculum.

AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION PUSHES PRO-CRITICAL RACE THEORY MATERIALS IN 'HEALTH EQUITY' GUIDE

FRANK MCCORMICK: I felt compelled to write about this because I felt that the public and parents have been sort of gaslit into this lie that CRT does not exist in education. And what I have seen is that it does in fact exist in education. It exists primarily as Praxis or the application of theory. So, it’s not explicitly taught but it’s used as a lens through which curriculum and lessons are filtered and a lens that is kind of imparted upon students that asks them to interrogate race in society based on these presuppositions that racism is normal in America and systemic. 

