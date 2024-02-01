Tampon dispenser torn from high school boys' restroom minutes after being installed

A tampon dispenser installed in the boys’ restroom lasted less than a half hour before being ripped out and destroyed at a Connecticut high school.

In order to comply with state law, Brookfield High School installed a menstrual products dispenser in a boys’ restroom at 9:30 a.m. on January 24. The school’s principal, Marc Balanda, reported that by 9:52 a.m. the dispenser had been vandalized and ripped from the wall.

In an email to the school, Balanda wrote that he was "disgusted" and "dismayed" by the act. "I am aware that the law says ‘men’s bathroom’ but the actions today that led to vandalism and destruction of property were the work of immature boys, not men," he said.

He encouraged any students with issues regarding the tampon dispenser to "ask for more information. Use your words to start a dialogue rather than using your hands to destroy something. In this particular instance, if you have questions, please let me know."

Balanda added that the tampon dispenser will be reinstalled at a later time in keeping with state law. He remarked that prior to this incident there had been other examples of "breaking stall door hardware, soap dispensers ripped off walls, and various objects stuffed in toilets" in both boys’ and girls’ restrooms.

Brookfield Schools Superintendent John Barile also told Hearst Connecticut Media that the situation was "addressed" with the student involved. He did not disclose any details regarding disciplinary action but confirmed that the police were not involved.

"This is an issue of vandalism/destruction of property," he said. "Law enforcement is typically not involved in situations of vandalism/destruction of property unless the act rises to a much higher level of property destruction. The school is seeking restitution."

Barile continued, "Brookfield High School is approaching this matter from a restorative perspective in that they are providing both education on the issue and work to remediate this issue with students."

Although no motive was disclosed, Brookfield Board of Education Chair Wendy Youngblood suggested to Hearst that if the student "wants to make a point about some aspect of life at school, this is not an effective way of doing it… Most importantly, it overruns the law and the rights of some people who need tampons."

A Connecticut law passed in 2023 stated that, effective Sept. 1, 2024, "each local and regional board of education shall provide free menstrual products," available in "women's restrooms, all-gender restrooms and at least one men's restroom, which restrooms are accessible to students in grades three to twelve."

