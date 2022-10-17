Tammy Bruce sounds off on Obama's warning to woke Dems: 'He diminishes what's going on'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce called out former President Barack Obama for his warning to Democrats on cancel culture, accusing him of "downplaying" the actual issues as Americans lives are "being destroyed." Bruce discussed Obama's remarks during "Outnumbered" and the dangers surrounding "opposition to the liberal narrative."

OBAMA WARNS DEMS AGAINST OBSESSING OVER TRUMP, PUTTING ‘BASIC INTERESTS’ ON BACK BURNER

TAMMY BRUCE: This is classic Obama, wanting to seem like a moderate, and he gets it about everybody. But he at no point addresses why people are angry and are worried about their kids. Because of what's happening in schools and with school boards and the books, and the woke culture, and the pronouns and everything else. He diminishes what's going on. We're not just afraid to go to the party with the word police. Our lives are being destroyed. You can lose your job. You can be shunned in the town square of America on social media. You can be chased down the street. You can have things thrown at you. You can be harmed physically. Salman Rushdie. You can get stabbed in the freaking throat if people aren't liking you.

He diminishes what's happening like and everyone's laughing. It is not a laughing matter. But he manages then to not talk about the issues, which is about, why are they saying it's about being a buzzkill? It's about controlling the nature of Americans feeling safe to participate in society and to be the opposition to the liberal narrative, to have a contrary opinion about COVID or about crime or about the justice system. Those conversations, they want to have stopped.