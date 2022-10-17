Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OUTNUMBERED
Published

Tammy Bruce sounds off on Obama's warning to woke Dems: 'He diminishes what's going on'

Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill' ahead of midterm elections

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Outnumbered' on Obama urging Democrats to avoid being a 'buzzkill' Video

'Outnumbered' on Obama urging Democrats to avoid being a 'buzzkill'

The panel discussed the former president's remarks and his effort to campaign for certain Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce called out former President Barack Obama for his warning to Democrats on cancel culture, accusing him of "downplaying" the actual issues as Americans lives are "being destroyed." Bruce discussed Obama's remarks during "Outnumbered" and the dangers surrounding "opposition to the liberal narrative."

OBAMA WARNS DEMS AGAINST OBSESSING OVER TRUMP, PUTTING ‘BASIC INTERESTS’ ON BACK BURNER 

TAMMY BRUCE: This is classic Obama, wanting to seem like a moderate, and he gets it about everybody. But he at no point addresses why people are angry and are worried about their kids. Because of what's happening in schools and with school boards and the books, and the woke culture, and the pronouns and everything else. He diminishes what's going on. We're not just afraid to go to the party with the word police. Our lives are being destroyed. You can lose your job. You can be shunned in the town square of America on social media. You can be chased down the street. You can have things thrown at you. You can be harmed physically. Salman Rushdie. You can get stabbed in the freaking throat if people aren't liking you. 

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed and critically injured on Aug. 12.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed and critically injured on Aug. 12. (HERBERT NEUBAUER/APA/AFP)

He diminishes what's happening like and everyone's laughing. It is not a laughing matter. But he manages then to not talk about the issues, which is about, why are they saying it's about being a buzzkill? It's about controlling the nature of Americans feeling safe to participate in society and to be the opposition to the liberal narrative, to have a contrary opinion about COVID or about crime or about the justice system. Those conversations, they want to have stopped.

Former President Obama takes shot at cancel culture, calls Democrats Buzzkills: 'walking on eggshells' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.