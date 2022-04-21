Tammy Bruce rips Biden admin's appeal to keep mask mandates: 'They'll lose at every court level'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce says the Biden administration is upset over the end of travel mask mandates because they want to be able to control Americans. Bruce emphasized that Americans are over the COVID mandates because they see how restrictions around the virus have been politicized.

MSNBC WRITER CLAIMS ‘WHITE PEOPLE' CHEERED TRAVEL MASK MANDATE RULING BECAUSE THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT ‘BLACK DEATHS’

TAMMY BRUCE: What's fascinating here, and you certainly have touched upon it, it's the compulsion to confess. In both an initial statement and by Jen Psaki, they confirmed that this was about maintaining the authority of the CDC. They like what they've been able to do during the pandemic. Issue orders, bypassing Congress… Just have Congress make an order if this is so important for national transportation and then let Joe Biden sign it. But they want to maintain the authority of the CDC … to make these orders. The American people understand the politics of all this.

…

This will likely get to the Supreme Court. And I think that's good because we don't want this to happen again. We don't want the CDC to be a tyrant and a dictator. And that's where these judicial decisions, that's what will be cleared up. But this is like another Afghanistan, if you will. Every single thing that they've done has been a disaster. This decision is a disaster. They will lose at every court level. But it makes it look like they're fighting, and they'll fight to the election, and that's the extent of it. But I believe we will still win on this.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: