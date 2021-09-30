Expand / Collapse search
The New York Times
Published

Joey Jones sounds off on NY Times' American flag redesigns: Attacking our 'national identity'

"This is a deflect maneuver," Jones told Brian Kilmeade.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Joey Jones sounded off Thursday after The New York Times published potential redesigns of the American flag. On "Fox & Friends," Jones said the proposed designs were intended as a "deflect maneuver" to divert Americans' attention away from serious issues and changes being made in schools and in the government. 

NEW YORK TIMES PUBLISHES REDESIGNS OF THE AMERICAN FLAG, TWITTER MOCKERY ENSUES

JOEY JONES: They're going to attack everything about the fabric of this country, and they're certainly going to attack everything that makes us unify around who we are in our social imaginary, our national identity, because they want to change that. And if they can shift that conversation to something arbitrary in their minds, like a flag, then we won't pay attention to the actual changes they're making in our schools and how we allow the government to tell us what to do with our bodies and things of that nature. 

This is a deflect maneuver. And no, we've got a flag. I love our flag. And don't you try to change it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

