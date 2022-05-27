Sussman Trial proves Hillary Clinton perpetrated 'massive fraud', should be 'banned from Twitter': Taibbi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After revelations from the ongoing Michael Sussman trial, former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi asked an obvious question Friday in his Substack article titled, "Shouldn't Hillary Clinton Be Banned From Twitter Now?"

Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax isn’t bigger news. The article also included a damning video compilation of the many times the media parroted Clinton’s Trump-Russia collusion talking points.

"Last week, in the trial of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, prosecutor Andrew DeFilippis asked ex-campaign manager Robby Mook about the decision to share with a reporter a bogus story about Donald Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank. Mook answered by giving up his onetime boss," the piece began.

"‘I discussed it with Hillary,’ he said, describing his pitch to the candidate: ‘Hey, you know, we have this, and we want to share it with a reporter… She agreed to that,’" Taibbi added, quoting Mook.

SPECIAL COUNSEL JOHN DURHAM'S PROSECUTION OF MICHAEL SUSSMANN: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

The reporter launched into the scandal of this revelation being a blip on the radar for the mainstream media, writing, "In a country with a functioning media system, this would have been a huge story. Obviously this isn’t Watergate, Hillary Clinton was never president, and Sussmann’s trial doesn’t equate to prosecutions of people like Chuck Colson or Gordon Liddy. But as we’ve slowly been learning for years, a massive fraud was perpetrated on the public with Russiagate."

"Mook’s testimony added a substantial piece of the picture, implicating one of the country’s most prominent politicians in one of the more ambitious disinformation campaigns we’ve seen," Taibbi added, speaking of Clinton's action to sink Trump’s 2016 electoral chances.

Taibbi then gave his analysis of why this story isn’t bigger, though it deserves to be. "There are two reasons the Clinton story isn’t a bigger one in the public consciousness. One is admitting the enormity of what took place would require system-wide admissions by the FBI, the CIA, and, as Matt Orfalea’s damning video above shows, virtually every major news media organization in America," he claimed.

"The Clinton campaign created and fueled a successful, years-long campaign of official harassment and media fraud. They innovated an extraordinary trick, using government connections and press to generate real criminal and counterintelligence investigations of political enemies," Taibbi surmised, while noting that it was "mostly all based on what we now know to be self-generated nonsense."

HILLARY CLINTON APPROVED DISSEMINATION OF TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK ALLEGATIONS TO MEDIA, CAMPAIGN MANAGER TESTIFIES

Taibbi mentioned that the Clinton campaign, along with its allies, "engineered three long years of phony ‘collusion’ headlines. No matter what papers like the Washington Post try to argue this week, this was an enormous scandal."

As such, "A substantial portion of the population believed the accusations, and expected the story would end with Donald Trump in jail or at least indicted, scrolling for a thousand straight days in desperate expectation of the promised justice," Taibbi recounted.

He then remarked, "Trump was bounced from Twitter for incitement, but Twitter has a policy against misinformation as well," implying that at the very least Clinton deserves to be off Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not a fan of throwing people off Twitter, but how can knowingly launching thousands of bogus news stories across a period of years, leading millions of people to believe lies and expect news that never arrived, not qualify as causing ‘widespread confusion on public issues’?", the reporter concluded.