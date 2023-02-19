T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach spotted vacationing in Mexico after leaving 'GMA3'

Former ABC anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were spotted in Mexico celebrating unemployment following their scandalous extramarital affair that dominated tabloids and cost both anchors their jobs at the network.

The former "GMA3" co-hosts were spotted cozying up together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico this week, nearly one month after the pair reached an agreement with Disney’s ABC News to exit the network following their cheating scandal that was revealed last November.

In PDA-filled photos, Holmes, 45 and Robach, 50 appeared attached at the hip as they held hands while greeting fans on the street. Additional photos show the pair strolling the streets of the beach town together with their hands wrapped around each other's waists.

Holmes and Robach, who co-hosted "GMA3" since 2020, have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported in November in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout that month while both were married to other people.

The lovebirds were subsequently sidelined for eight weeks as ABC News looked into the extent of their extramarital affair as reports about their infidelity consumed industry gossip.

In the weeks since, tabloids have essentially covered their every step, keeping scandalous headlines about the Disney-owned network at the forefront. The pair eventually agreed to exit the network with compensation packages in January shortly after they were spotted traveling together for Christmas.

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Shue for 12 years, but is now in the midst of a divorce.

Holmes, who is also going through a divorce, has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. The pair share one daughter.

