'The system is blinking red' due to surge in illegal immigration: GOP lawmaker

By Graham Colton | Fox News
We also learned something more terrifying — that this has been a problem in this area of Texas for a year. But that was just the beginning of the story…

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said "the system is blinking red" as the number of illegal immigrants surges Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Let's look back at the 9/11 Commission, which in the days preceding 9/11 said that the system was blinking red," he told host Laura Ingraham. "I think I'm here to tell you that we should be aware in this country right now, with the amount of illegal aliens entering the United States, that the system is blinking red."

CALIFORNIA'S DRUG CARTEL CRISIS FUELING NATIONAL FENTANYL EPIDEMIC

Pfluger reacted to the news of two undocumented Chinese immigrants — "high-value targets," Ingraham said — who were taken into federal custody after a traffic stop in Kimble County, Texas. 

The region of Texas has had a problem with undocumented Chinese migrants for a year, she reported.

"It's happening all the time," the Texas congressman said. "It's egregious. And yet [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas comes to Congress on Capitol Hill last week and says that he has operational control of the border."

His statement is false, Pfluger said, adding that the border is "not secure."

    Border Patrol agents detain a group of migrants near the border wall, after they entered the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, border with El Paso, Texas, US.  (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

    Migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border are loaded into a transport van by US Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico.  (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

    Migrants mostly from Central America wait in line to cross the border into the US at the Gateway International Bridge, between the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.  (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Many voices have called for Mayorkas's resignation, he noted. In light of the Department of Homeland Security's "ministry of truth," Pfluger urged Mayorkas to consider the truth of his own statement that the border is secure. 

"And let's start with that as truth, because we all know that that's not true," he continued.

"This is not a partisan issue. And we need to secure the border because our security, like a 9/11 moment, depends on it." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.