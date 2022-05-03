Woman recalls meeting missing mom Suzanne Morphew at domestic violence support group: I saw 'fear' in her eyes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace continued her quest for the truth in a recent episode on Fox Nation where she delves into the mounting questions in the case of Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on Mother's Day nearly two years ago.

Morphew, a Colorado mother of two, was reported missing by a neighbor on May 10, 2020. At the time, officials said her husband Barry Morphew told them she had left for a bike ride and never returned. Barry Morphew was charged in May 2021 with murder, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, but the charges were later dropped as investigators believed they were close to finding his wife's remains.

As new details in the case continue to emerge, one question remains: What happened to Suzanne Morphew, and does her husband know more than he's letting on?

Tyson Draper, host of "Tyger True Crime," describes a chilling encounter he had with Barry Morphew at the scene where his wife's bike was found in an interview on "Mother's Day Murder: A Nancy Grace Investigation."

"After Suzanne went missing, I had this overwhelming feeling, Nancy, that I needed to come out here and search for her," Draper told Grace. "There was something about this case. I don't know – it just drew me in."

When he arrived, Draper said a car pulled up, and he immediately recognized the driver.

"I actually saw Barry come around the corner and he rolled down the window on the passenger side, and his mom was in the passenger seat…and I said, ‘Are you Barry Morphew?’ And the look in his eyes. I knew immediately that he had done something," Draper said.

Morphew then exited his car and attempted to explain to Draper his theory on what happened to his wife. But Draper said he instantly had a bad feeling about their interaction.

"There's only been two times in my life that the hair on the back of my neck stood up, and the day I talked to Barry…was one of those days," he recalled.

A woman who met Suzanne Morphew at a domestic violence support group also recalled a troubling encounter she had with the couple.

"I met Suzanne in downtown Salida," Pamela Good told Grace. "There were some events happening. We were talking about what we do and about our kids. Right then, Barry rushed up to my left side…and right then, I saw her eyes change from our communication to fear. I was about to give her my card…because I felt like she needed me. I wanted her to be able to reach out to me."

Good's suspicions about Barry were confirmed when she met Suzanne at a local support group for victims of domestic violence, she said.

Other guests describe a fractured relationship between the couple, with Suzanne allegedly referring to her husband as "Jekyll and Hyde" and telling her friends that she didn't feel safe being with him alone.

One guest told Grace that it appears much of the contention involved the family's finances. At one point, Barry Morphew reportedly threatened to not pay for treatments for his wife, a two-time cancer survivor.

