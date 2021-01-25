Grenell: Forget Biden and Harris -- here's who's really calling the shots in the new administration

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice doesn't occupy a seat in the Oval Office, but the White House Domestic Policy Council director is calling all the shots in the new administration, former acting DNI Ric Grenell said Monday.

Grenell made headlines earlier this month when he predicted that the former Obama official would act as the "shadow president" under 78-year-old Joe Biden.

"Look, I’ve said it before but I think it’s worth repeating...she’s been given a portfolio as to domestic policy. We all know that that’s a joke," Grenell told "Fox News Primetime" host Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

Rice has no experience in domestic policy, Grenell said, "but she’s run the National security portfolio and certainly has run the U.N. portfolio."

"She knows the State Department and certainly wants to be the secretary of state," he explained, "so there’s no question that she’s running domestic and foreign policy."

With vice president Kamala Harris focussed on settling a 50-50 Senate, Rice will have the opportunity to assert herself in Biden's inner circle, Grenell said.

"We got a vice president who need to spend most of her time in the Senate because it’s a 50-50 type. So Susan Rice is extremely excited that vice president Harris is preoccupied in the Senate and the shadow presidency of Susan Rice is front and center," he argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s no question about that."