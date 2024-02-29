Supreme Court angers liberal pundits after agreeing to review Trump immunity case: 'Supreme arrogance'

Liberal media pundits and Democrats unloaded on the Supreme Court this week after it agreed to review whether former President Trump had immunity in the election interference case and one even described the decision as "supreme arrogance."

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review whether Trump has immunity from prosecution in the Special Counsel's federal election interference case.

The justices have fast-tracked the appeal and will hear oral arguments in late April, with a ruling on the merits expected by late June. Trump's criminal trial has been put on hold pending resolution of the matter. Arguments will begin the week of April 22.

Left-leaning media pundits swiftly criticized the Supreme Court for taking the case, as some argued they only took on the case so conservative-leaning justices could retire under Trump, should he win the election.

During "The View" on Thursday, Whoopi Goldberg said the court's decision to take up the case was a "bad look," and argued it was a "slippery slope." Co-host Joy Behar agreed with Goldberg.

"I have to say I find it very depressing," Behar said. "I find it depressing because I feel like not only are we alone in the universe, we’re now alone in the country. We’re supposed to rely on the Supreme Court to be above reproach and they’re not."

Behar claimed there was so much corruption in government right now that, "I feel like I'm in the wrong country."

Goldberg also claimed Biden could then throw every Republican in jail if the Supreme Court rules in Trump's favor.

"Let’s look at a scenario where the Supreme Court says yes, he has all those rights. He is immune from everything. You know what Joe Biden could do since he is presently president? Wooooo!" Golberg said. "He could throw every Republican in jail. I mean, he could!"

"This is an absolute disgusting abuse of power," MSNBC's Jason Johnson said this week. "I’m on campus right now, and I was explaining this case to my students today, and they’re literally saying, ‘Why is this taking so long? This isn’t that complicated.’ I literally had to show them a video from ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ about diplomatic immunity to explain how silly presidential immunity is."

He added the Supreme Court was corrupted.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe described the court's decision to review the immunity case as "supreme arrogance," during an appearance on CNN.

"What it is, is supreme arrogance. What they have done is they‘ve preserved for themselves the final word on this issue, and they have done it at the expense of ever having these charges and the evidence supporting them ever considered by a fair and impartial jury," he said Wednesday.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow suggested the court's ruling in this case could mean Trump would "never leave office."

"The idea that they're going to side with him on immunity is unthinkable and also besides the point. The conclusion that we can arrive at now based on what they have done, without having to wait for the ruling is that they are ensuring that Trump will not face trial and that when they inevitably rule that presidents are immune, what that will tell Donald Trump, if by then he is president, is that he can never leave the office of the presidency," she declared.

"And if he is voted out in 2028, he cannot leave office, and he is welcome to commit any crimes he wants to as long as he is still president, in order to ignore the result of the election and stay in power for life, because otherwise he is going to go to prison when he gets out," Maddow said. "That is the way this is going to go unless the country votes Trump out, votes for Biden and against Trump in November."

Far-left MSNBC guest Elie Mystal claimed the reason the Supreme Court was taking the case on was because the conservative-leaning judges had "vested interests" in Trump winning the election.

"Clarence Thomas doesn’t want to die on that court, and he’s getting old, and he’s never going to retire during a Democratic president. So Clarence Thomas, one of the reasons why he’s not recusing himself, is that Clarence Thomas needs Trump to win again, so Clarence Thomas can retire," Mystal said. "And most likely, [Samuel] Alito needs Trump to win again so Alito can retire instead of having to die on the bench. And so that’s at least two of the nine who have a vested professional interest in seeing continued Republican hegemony over this country."

Mystal argued it was not the first time this had happened.

"As we all know, Sandra Day O’Connor wanted George Bush to be president and thus appointed him president in Bush v. Gore because she wanted to retire under a Republican president," he said. "This is how Republicans roll."

Justice O'Connor did not appoint George W. Bush to be president in 2000. Mystal and other progressives often fume that the Supreme Court's halting of the Florida recount that year handed him the presidency over Al Gore and made him illegitimate.

