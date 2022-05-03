Sen. Cotton rips Supreme Court leak: Democrats 'don't believe in the rule of law'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Democrats' treatment of the Supreme Court Tuesday following a draft opinion leak on overturning Roe v. Wade, arguing on "America Reports" that the party will do "whatever they can" to seize power, including subverting the rule of law.

SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE DIRECTS MARSHAL TO INVESTIGATE LEAK, CALLS OUT ‘EGREGIOUS BREACH OF … TRUST’

TOM COTTON: It's an example of how the Democrats really don't see the rule of law or their court's independence as principles that are above politics. For them everything is about politics. That's why Chuck Schumer went to the Supreme Court steps last year and condemned justices by name. That's why Senate Democrats have filed briefs threatening the court. That's why they've tried to pack the courts. They don't believe in the rule of law. They don't believe in the Constitution. They believe in ideology and power, and they will do whatever they can to seize it. And when you have an egregious breach of trust like this, they'll start fundraising off of it as well.

