John Sununu predicts Biden's 'self-defeating' energy policies won't play well in battleground states

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s energy plan will not “play well” in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“Joe Biden is putting out an interesting combination of big government plans and, frankly, a self-defeating agenda of trying to destroy the American energy industry,” said Sununu, a former White House chief of staff under George H.W. Bush.

AOC NAMED CO-CHAIR AS BIDEN AND SANDERS SET UP UNITY TASK FORCE

A task force set up by Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., – who was Biden’s last remaining rival in the nomination battle – released a wide-ranging set of recommendations for the party’s convention platform last week.

The party's climate change task force – co-chaired by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Secretary of State John Kerry – called for a faster timetable to achieve net-zero carbon emissions than Biden has previously advocated. The Ocasio-Cortez-championed Green New Deal to overhaul environmental policy was not included in the recommendations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sununu said that Biden is pushing his plan while “taking advantage” of the public's attention being focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I suspect those aspects of energy industry destruction will fade as we get closer to the election,” he said, adding that he believes Trump's poll numbers will improve as the summer progresses.

“The fact is that Biden is not going to convince America that he knows anything about the economy and as we get closer to the election, the bad mood, if you will, of folks being polled while the virus is here and unemployment is high is going to reflect badly on Trump," Sununu said. "But, as you get closer to the election, people are going to start thinking long-term and when they start thinking long-term, the economy is the driving issue.”