'View' co-host accuses McConnell of 'egregious lie' about Obama's pandemic preparedness

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin offered an impassioned defense of former President Barack Obama Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., indicated the 44th president left his successor unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

"Clearly, the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this," McConnell said during an interview Monday night with Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law. Later in the interview, he seemed to address Obama directly, saying, "you had your shot, you were there for eight years."

"It's definitley not true," Hostin said, referring to McConnell's comments, "and I think we need to start calling these lies what they are because they're lies. The Obama administration left a playbook -- a 69-page playbook. It was a pandemic playbook in pdf form."

OBAMA SAYS CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE HAS BEEN A 'CHAOTIC DISASTER,' BLAMES SELFISH MINDSET

She asserted that the Trump administration "shelved" that plan and "never even read it. They didn't look for it."

"And so," she added, "the suggestion somehow that the Obama administration didn't leave any sort of information for the Trump administration to plan for what happened is just an egregious, egregious lie -- and I'm just really surprised that someone like Mitch McConnell would just say something like that to the American people. It's just a falsehood, it's just a lie."

Hostin appeared to refer to a 69-page document compiled in 2016 by the National Security Council (NSC). According to Politico, which reported on the document in March, the Obama administration created the playbook as a way to prevent a repeat of perceived mistakes by world leaders during the 2014-15 ebola outbreak.

OBAMA SAYS 'RULE OF LAW IS AT RISK' AFTER DOJ DROPPED MICHAEL FLYNN CASE

“We are aware of the document, although it’s quite dated and has been superseded by strategic and operational biodefense policies published since,” a NSC official told Politico at the time. A former U.S. official who served in both the Obama and Trump administrations claimed that the playbook "was thrown onto a shelf" under Trump.

In remarks made public last week, Obama criticized the Trump administration's coronavirus response as an “absolute chaotic disaster” that resulted from a “selfish” and “tribal” mindset.

McConnell responded Monday by describing Obama's criticism as "a little bit classless."

"I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut," he said, noting how former President George W. Bush declined to criticize Obama after he left office.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"The tradition that the Bushes set up of not critiquing the president who comes after you is a good tradition," McConnell said.

"View" co-host Joy Behar was irate over McConnell's response.

"Mitch McConnell, to me, is one of the most classless, most unpatriotic, most un-American leader that we have ever seen -- I have ever seen in my lifetime. He goes up against the Constitution on a regular basis ... he declared that he would make sure Obama was a one-term president, remember that? He claimed that he was not impartial in Trump's impeachment. Talk about classless? He is an unpatriotic senator and he needs to be taken out of office in the Fall," she said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.