Suburban women call for country to come together after Trump-Pelosi feud

A panel of six suburban women voters gathered on “Fox & Friends” to weigh in on the 2020 Democratic presidential race and the ongoing feud between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“I think the more that we can inform people on the Republican perspective and the Democratic perspective, the closer we’re going to come to some true bipartisan policies and moving our country forward in the right district,” Marissa Caro-Cortese, the only Democrat of the group, said.

Karin Ruhkala said that, as a native of Finland, she has witnessed the failure of socialist policies.

“[Bernie Sanders] always cites Denmark [and] Finland as these great socialist experiment places to live and that’s where you wait in line for your time to see the doctor; your quality of care isn’t good," she said. “We’re not going to be getting the same level of care if our country votes for him and he becomes president."

Pelosi condemned Trump's State of Union address as appalling and called his behavior at Thursday's earlier National Prayer Breakfast inappropriate, reflecting a severely damaged relationship that leaves little optimism for working together in the future.

“I think we have to use [Democrats behavior] as an example of how not to act and actually teach that you have to listen to someone else's perspective,” Darby Fox said.

Beth Parlato blasted Pelosi for ripping up her copy of Trump's speech, as it recognized the family of the victims of illegal immigrant criminals.

“There is such disrespect -- We have got to come together in this country to get something done," she reflected.

Liz Joy said that Democrats' behavior is not being a good role model for children.

“I’m disappointed out there in Iowa when I see these people on the president debate stages because they can’t come together and celebrate anything that’s going well in our country,” said Joy, who is running for a congressional seat in New York as a Republican.