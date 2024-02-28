Study finds that 42% of Americans admit to having friends, family who either ‘dislike Jews’ or support Hamas

A staggering 27% of Americans would consider it "at least somewhat acceptable" for a close family member to support the Hamas terror group, according to a survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Antisemitism Research.

The study, which was released on Thursday, also found that just under 24% of Americans hold antisemitic beliefs, which is up from 20% in 2022. The ADL found that 23% of Americans have a close friend or family member who "dislike Jews."

"In total, more than 42% of Americans either have friends/family who dislike Jews or find it socially acceptable for a close family member to support Hamas," the ADL wrote to summarize the results.

HARVARD STUDENT SAYS SYSTEMIC ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS ‘SHOULD OUTRAGE ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS’ AMID LAWSUIT

The findings come as American institutions and elite universities have grappled with antisemitism since Israel declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group infiltrated the country on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets at residential areas and butchering, raping, kidnapping and torturing its civilians.

Following these events, protests broke out on college campuses – and pro-Palestinian demonstrations frightened Jewish students for, in many cases, sympathizing with Hamas' crimes and justifying them.

"After decades of antisemitism mostly keeping to the fringes of society, it is shocking to see the number of Americans who openly hold antisemitic beliefs increase so significantly in recent years," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"And the sharp reversal, from older generations to younger generations being more likely to hold antisemitic beliefs, is a terrifying concern for our future," Greenblatt continued. "The need for better solutions is more urgent than ever – before this dangerous momentum keeps growing."

HARVARD SUED FOR VIOLATING JEWISH STUDENTS' CIVIL RIGHTS, ALLOWING 'ANTISEMITISM CANCER' TO GROW ON CAMPUS

The survey of a representative sample of more than 4,000 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 1.5%, according to the ADL. The survey also asked participants if they agreed with 11 different statements about anti-Jewish tropes "used to measure antisemitic attitudes," as well as statements about Israel.

Findings revealed that Millennials and Generation Z have surpassed older Americans and agree with more anti-Jewish tropes than any other generational group, according to the ADL.

Millennials agree with the greatest number of anti-Jewish tropes on average, agreeing with more than 5.4 of the 11 tropes. Millennials are followed by Gen Z at 5, Gen X at 4.2, and Baby Boomers at 3.1

The tropes endorsed by most participants are that "Jews stick together more than other Americans" and that "Jews go out of their way to hire other Jews."

Other tropes asked about included whether Jews are more loyal to Israel than America, whether Jews prefer to be "at the head of things," if Jewish people have too much power, if they have too much control and influence on Wall Street, if they are "more willing than others to use shady practices to get what they want," and is Jews are "not just as honest" as other businesspeople.

2023 WAS THE YEAR CAMPUS ANTISEMITISM FINALLY GOT ITS RECKONING AFTER COLLEGE STUDENTS CHEER FOR TERRORISM

ADL Center for Antisemitism Research vice president Matt Williams believes "social acceptability" of antisemitic beliefs is a major concern.

"Those who indicate they have friends or family who support Hamas or dislike Jews are more likely to agree with a high number of anti-Jewish tropes than those who do not, confirming the power of social norms," Williams said in a statement. "The social acceptability of these beliefs is a critical factor in expressions of hostility. We need people to push these beliefs back inside."

Despite the growing antisemitism, support for an independent Jewish state remains high, with 88.8% saying Jews have the right to an independent country. This study was conducted between January 5-18, 2024, via Qualtrics, according to the ADL.

"The final sample yielded 4,143 respondents representative of the general U.S. population," the group said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.