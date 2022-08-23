Expand / Collapse search
Why anticipated student loan debt cancellation is 'really crazy politics': Fox News contributor Strassel

Kimberley Strassel reacts to plan to cancel $10,000 of each borrower's student loan debt

Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel chimes in on the student debt cancellation debate on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel revealed why the Biden administration's expected student loan debt cancellation is "really crazy politics" Tuesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

NAACP SLAMS BIDEN OVER REPORTED STUDENT LOAN DEBT CANCELLATION PLAN

STRASSEL: I find this really crazy politics. So they just pass the Inflation Reduction Act. It was this win according to them. They can go out and make the case that they're reducing inflation or helping the environment - tenuous, though, that argument may be. This though - this is just not a political winner. This is something they're doing for their progressive base. They're going to get accused of giving money to higher earners. There's very serious concerns that this is going to directly inflate tuition costs even more, add to inflation. Those are not messages that any Democrat should want to be taking into the midterms. And so I find this very questionable from a politics perspective. 

