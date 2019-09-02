Storm chaser: Hurricane Dorian stalling is a 'big problem' for victims in Bahamas

As Florida anticipates Hurricane Dorian's arrival, storm chaser Aaron Jayjack told "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Monday that the storm already has been causing problems on the coast.

"Here is beach erosion... there's lots of sea turtle nests that are marked here, and I have seen, unfortunately, some of those sea turtle nests have been destroyed. But, there are still plenty of them out there that are surviving here," Jayjack, who was tracking the storm while southeast of Orlando, told Neil Cavuto.

At least five people have died as the slow-moving Dorian devastates the Bahamas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DORIAN'S PATH

Dorian has slowed to a crawl but maximum sustained winds still reached 145 mph, forcing people including first responders to continue taking cover.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 4 late Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. ET, its eye was located about 25 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jayjack said he expected the hurricane to move more substantially in the next 8-12 hours, saying that "the sooner it starts moving north, the less effect it's going to have on Florida."

But, for now, Dorian's stalling was bad news for people in the Bahamas, Jayjack said.

"That's the biggest problem is that, just without the storm moving on, you can't get help in there to help those victims out... you can't get those supplies in," he explained.