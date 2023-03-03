Expand / Collapse search
Steven Spielberg concerned about 'secrecy, lack of transparency’ around UFO sightings: 'Something is going on'

'There is something going on...that's not being disclosed' Spielberg said

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Director Steven Spielberg raised concern about the "secrecy and lack of transparency" from the government surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings.

The famous director known for his several blockbuster science fiction films, including the alien movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," admitted he was "excited" and "fascinated" by the unexplained phenomena, better known as UFOs.

He suggested the topic needed more attention from the United States government.

"I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating---just absolutely fascinating," Spielberg said on "The Late Show."

Steven Spielberg discussed his theories about UFO sightings and called for more transparency from the government in a recent interview.

FORMER NAVY PILOT TESTIFIES THAT HE WITNESSED UFOs WITH HIS ‘OWN EYES,’ CALLS ON BIDEN TO INVESTIGATE

A U.S. intelligence report from January revealed a surge in supposed UFO sightings over the past two years.

The famous director theorized that there was "something going on" and the government wasn't being open with the public about it.

"I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings and the lack of transparency until the Freedom of Information Act compels certain materials to be released publicly, I think that there is something going on that simply needs extraordinary due diligence," he argued.

Spielberg said this imagination and curiosity prompted him to believe there was a story not being told.

"There is something going on that we're really not--that's not being disclosed to us," he emphasized. "I would like to hear more about it. I don't know what they are," Spielberg added.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 17: U.S. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray explains a video of an unidentified aerial phenomena, as he testifies before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee met to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, commonly referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO REPORTED THE FIRST SENSATIONAL UFO ENCOUNTERS, PURITAN LEADER JOHN WINTHROP

Spielberg said while he had never seen anything he couldn't explain in the sky, he believed others had witnessed things "they couldn't explain."

He also didn't believe man was "alone in the universe."  "I think it's mathematically impossible," he told host Stephen Colbert.

While several of Spielberg's films deal with government coverups of alien encounters, UAPs have made their way into real life recently as well.

A pilot looks down upon a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 3, 2023. 

A pilot looks down upon a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 3, 2023.  (US Air Force)

A Chinese government spy balloon was shot down by the Pentagon in early February after it had traversed the country. 

Three additional unidentified flying objects were then shot down by the U.S. in a little over a week, forcing the U.S. military to reevaluate its guidelines for monitoring and reacting to unknown aerial objects, Fox News Digital reported.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.