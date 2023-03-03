Steven Spielberg concerned about 'secrecy, lack of transparency’ around UFO sightings: 'Something is going on'

Director Steven Spielberg raised concern about the "secrecy and lack of transparency" from the government surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings.

The famous director known for his several blockbuster science fiction films, including the alien movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," admitted he was "excited" and "fascinated" by the unexplained phenomena, better known as UFOs.

He suggested the topic needed more attention from the United States government.

"I think what has been coming out recently is fascinating---just absolutely fascinating," Spielberg said on "The Late Show."

A U.S. intelligence report from January revealed a surge in supposed UFO sightings over the past two years.

The famous director theorized that there was "something going on" and the government wasn't being open with the public about it.

"I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings and the lack of transparency until the Freedom of Information Act compels certain materials to be released publicly, I think that there is something going on that simply needs extraordinary due diligence," he argued.

Spielberg said this imagination and curiosity prompted him to believe there was a story not being told.

"There is something going on that we're really not--that's not being disclosed to us," he emphasized. "I would like to hear more about it. I don't know what they are," Spielberg added.

Spielberg said while he had never seen anything he couldn't explain in the sky, he believed others had witnessed things "they couldn't explain."

He also didn't believe man was "alone in the universe." "I think it's mathematically impossible," he told host Stephen Colbert.

While several of Spielberg's films deal with government coverups of alien encounters, UAPs have made their way into real life recently as well.

A Chinese government spy balloon was shot down by the Pentagon in early February after it had traversed the country.

Three additional unidentified flying objects were then shot down by the U.S. in a little over a week, forcing the U.S. military to reevaluate its guidelines for monitoring and reacting to unknown aerial objects, Fox News Digital reported.

