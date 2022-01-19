Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Miller slams Biden for failing to address the southern border during press conference

Biden spoke for two hours and he spent all of his time focusing on the wrong border, said Miller

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller blasted the president on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday for failing to focus on the "ongoing catastrophe" on America's southern border during his nearly two-hour press event, a disaster the former Trump adviser says Biden now "owns" and "created."

STEPHEN MILLER: Joe Biden spoke for two hours and he spent all of his time focusing on the wrong border which is Ukraine’s border and not America’s southern border. Let’s be very clear, what’s happening on our southern border today and tomorrow and the day after that and the day after that is getting Americans killed. Killed with drugs, killed with gangs, killed with crime. It’s resulting in hospitals being overloaded, our schools being overloaded our police departments being overloaded, our public health, public financing system. It is an ongoing catastrophe. We need to focus on our border here at home. Let’s be very clear about something. When Donald Trump left office there was no catch and release. If you crossed illegally, you either went home, you went to Mexico, or a willing, safe, third country, period. Joe Biden inherited that perfect, seamless system and he ripped it to shreds. Just like he ripped apart our vetting system that was used to keep out foreign nationals like the individual who committed a terrorist attack at the synagogue. Biden owns and Biden created the never-ending disaster on our border.

