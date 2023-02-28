Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Stephen Colbert ripped for 'willful rejection of reality' after taunting Energy Department lab leak report

'Only late-night comics have the authority to judge how COVID-19 was released,' one critic mocked

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Stephen Colbert tells Department of Energy 'stay in your lane' after lab leak report Video

Stephen Colbert tells Department of Energy 'stay in your lane' after lab leak report

Late-night host Stephen Colbert ridiculed new intelligence from the Department of Energy leading them to believe a lab leak was the most likely reason for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert was ripped on Twitter after he ridiculed a bombshell report alleging the Energy Department assessed COVID-19 most likely originated from a Chinese lab.

Colbert was accused of mischaracterizing and downplaying the Wall Street Journal report on the classified documents during his Monday night show monologue. 

"Well, there it is! Chinese wet markets, you’re off the hook," the liberal comedian joked before mocking the intelligence agency which oversees biological weapons for investigating the pandemic origins.

"If like me, you’re wondering why the Department of Energy is the one making this judgment, it’s because that agency oversees a network of U.S. national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research," he admitted.

JON STEWART RECOUNTS ANGRY BACKLASH FOR PUSHING LAB LEAK THEORY ON COLBERT: ‘F--- YOU, I’M DONE'

"I wish you could see the smiles on the faces in my audience. And I wish I could, too. Because they’re still wearing masks," Colbert said as the camera panned to the live audience, all of whom appeared to be wearing masks.

"I wish you could see the smiles on the faces in my audience. And I wish I could, too. Because they’re still wearing masks," Colbert said as the camera panned to the live audience, all of whom appeared to be wearing masks. (Screenshot/"The Late Show")

"No. No! Bad energy department. No bio labs until you finish building your electric car charging stations! Stay in your lane!" he mocked. "You don’t see the Census Bureau building nukes!"

But the left-wing host's monologue didn't sit well with conservative critics. 

"'Stay in your lane,' Colbert says to one of the 18 US intelligence agencies. Clearly, only late-night comics have the authority to judge how COVID-19 was released," RedState writer Bonchie mocked.

Outkick Sports writer Ian Miller said the monologue illustrated Colbert's "endless, willful rejection of reality." 

"It is impossible for people like Colbert to accept information that means Fauci and their other political allies lied to the public," he tweeted. "There’s an endless, willful rejection of reality to protect their ideology and undeserved sense of self importance."

A woman holds her mask as she gets swabbed during a mass COVID testing in the Chaoyang district on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Beijing. 

A woman holds her mask as she gets swabbed during a mass COVID testing in the Chaoyang district on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Beijing.  ((AP Photo/Andy Wong))

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: EGG ON MEDIA'S FACE AFTER DISMISSING COVID LAB LEAK AS ‘DEBUNKED’ CONSPIRACY THEORY

Several Twitter users poked fun at Colbert's suggestion the Energy Department "stay" in their lane.

"When Colbert tells the Energy Dept to 'stay in their lane,' what he actually means is ‘you’re on our team, don’t ever say anything to make us look bad again,’" Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz tweeted.

Media critic and Fox News contributor Joe Concha suggested Colbert's comments reminded him of when the comedian was more political when President Trump was in office.

"Vintage Colbert. And not in a good way," he mocked.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy noted how the liberal comedian omitted how other intelligence agencies also had "low confidence" in their belief the virus naturally escaped from a wet market.

"Notice how Colbert emphasizes that Energy only has ‘low confidence’ in lab leak, brings up NIC & four other agencies leaning natural origin but doesn’t mention they also only have ‘low confidence’, & doesn’t mention at all that the only ‘moderate confidence’ is FBI with lab leak," he tweeted. 

"Funny ‘Colbert’ didn’t tell Jon Stewart to stay in his lane when he said same thing as Energy Dept a year ago on his show," Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher tweeted.

Jon Stewart, left, tells Stephen Colbert why he believes COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, on "The Late Show" on June 14, 2021.

Jon Stewart, left, tells Stephen Colbert why he believes COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, on "The Late Show" on June 14, 2021. (CBS / Screenshot)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lab leak theory, or the theory that the virus came from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, was widely dismissed as a conspiracy and "fringe" theory. It was labeled as "misinformation" by Democrats, major news outlets, and social media companies in the early stages of the pandemic who tried to suppress the theory from being circulated. 

During a 2021 appearance on Colbert's show, former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart suggested the lab leak theory was a valid explanation for the virus. At the time, Colbert mocked his friend for "working with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson."

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.