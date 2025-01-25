Stephen A. Smith calls out liberals with blunt reason for Trump win: He’s ‘closer to normal’ than the left

During the latest episode of HBO’s "Real Time with Bill Maher," ESPN star pundit Stephen A. Smith blasted the Democratic Party for coming off as a weirder and less viable choice in the last presidential election than President Trump and all his baggage.

Talking to Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and the show’s host, Smith scolded liberals for choosing not to campaign on issues that the American people were most concerned about. He admitted that Trump – despite his flaws, legal convictions and impeachments – did, and that’s why he’s currently in the White House.

"Here’s the deal: the man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we see on the left,’" the sports pundit declared, to which Maher replied, "Exactly."

Since Trump’s victory in November, Smith has been vocal about the failures of the left that led to that moment.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity days after Election Day, the ESPN star said, "I think that in light of those results we have to look at this election as a referendum on the Democratic Party. And America’s saying we’re not feeling where you are, we’re not feeling where you tried to go, we want no part of it, we’re not having it – and they made their choice and we all have to accept it."

On "Real Time" Friday, Smith reiterated that Trump's win was the left’s doing as they focused on fringe issues rather than major ones like the economy and border security.

"He’s closer to normal," he continued. "Why? Because something that pertains – when you talk about the transgender community, for example, and you talk about the issues that pertain to less than one percent of the population – the Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority more so than the other issues."

The pundit noted that even if Trump campaigned on some issues that he wouldn’t be able to accomplish because of opponents in government, he at least appears to have kept his promises.

Smith said, "So when he shows up week one on Capitol Hill, he says, ‘This is what we’re going to do through an executive order’ – even though it’s going to be shot down through the courts and what have you – he’s saying, ‘I kept my promise.’"

The commentator contrasted this with the left, who he accused of failing to convince the American people they could follow through on key issues.

"Then you turn around and you look at the left and you say, ‘What promises did you keep?’"

He added, "What resonated with the voter? What voter out there can look at the Democratic Party at this moment in time and say, ‘There’s a voice for us, somebody that speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf."

"They didn’t do that," he declared, adding that’s why Trump’s in office and they’re not."