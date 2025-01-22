ACLU lawyer calls females 'non-transgender women' in rant about Trump executive order

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Chase Strangio appeared to employ a new term for an adult human female Tuesday.

The trans rights activist – who is also a transgender man – appeared on the left-wing digital news show "Democracy Now!" to slam President Donald Trump’s executive order on sex and gender.

Strangio complained to show host Amy Goodman that Trump "is targeting trans people by focusing on retrenching this notion of a fixed gender binary at the time of conception."

While making the case, Strangio referred to biological women as "non-transgender women."

Trump's executive order, titled "Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government," clarifies that it is the U.S. policy to recognize two sexes, male and female, and that men and women are biologically distinct, along with addressing how agencies should handle these directives.

One part of the EO directs the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to produce a policy that protects women "seeking single-sex rape shelters" and other intimate spaces, which Strangio objected to.

Strangio claimed this would, "in essence, exclude trans people from various forms of shelter system, under the auspices that a trans person is an inherent threat to non-transgender women."

After refusing to call biological women "women," Strangio added that this part of the order "just enhances the risk that transgender people face in society, if we are deemed as a threat to others simply by existing."

A clip of Strangio calling women "non-transgender women" caught the attention of some on X.

Prominent conservative account "End Wokeness" shared the clip with the caption, "ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio is panicking that Trump banned men from ‘non-trans women’ (women) locker rooms."

Conservative commentator Paul Szypula blasted Strangio in a lengthy post, stating, "ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio, a woman pretending to be a man, is mad that he’s going to be arrested if he uses a men’s bathroom in a federal building. She vents her anger by calling biological women ‘non-transgender women.’"

He continued, "Chase can whine all she wants. That doesn’t change the fact that she has XX chromosomes and is a woman. So either she stays out of men’s bathrooms, or she goes to a women’s jail."

Co-owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg wrote, "NEW: Transgender ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio refers to biological women as ‘non-transgender women’ while losing it over Trump’s new executive orders. This voice catches me off guard every time."

"Life hack: You can save some time by simply referring to them as ‘women.’" Rugg added.

"No, we’re women. Just women, there is no and/or situation here," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has championed having single-sex facilities in the Capitol, added.

Former NCAA swimmer and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines commented on Rugg’s post, stating, "’Nontransgender women’ is crazy work lol."