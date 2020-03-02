Stephanie Grisham: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low' due to Trump administration's 'unprecedented' steps

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday that Americans' risk of coronavirus infection remains “very low” due to President Trump’s “unprecedented, aggressive, and early steps” to combat the virus.

“He called for a public health emergency on January 31st. We started having task force meetings weeks and weeks ago,” Grisham told “America’s Newsroom.”

Grisham asserted that the Trump administration is coordinating with state and local governments, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Center for Disease Control.

NEW YORK CORONAVIRUS PATIENT IS HEALTH CARE WORKER WHO TRAVELED TO IRAN, ISOLATED AT HOME

“We are very very prepared and we will continue to meet with and work with all of our counterparts to make sure the safety of the American people are the very first priority,” Grisham said.

Grisham’s comments came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first patient to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the state is a female 39-year-old health care worker who had been working in Iran before traveling back to the U.S. last Tuesday. Cuomo said the woman did not take any public transportation and is not believed to have been contagious while on the flight to New York.

Anchor Ed Henry reported that there are at least 80 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Grisham also called out Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for using the coronavirus outbreak as a “political tool” on television commercials.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s really disappointing and it shows a complete lack of leadership but also it shows what the White House is doing and the focus the White House and this president has,” Grisham said, calling out Democrats for politicizing the issue.

“This is not the time for media outlets to be using this for clicks and for headlines. For The New York Times to call this the ‘Trump Virus’ or for Schumer or Warren to falsely claim that there was no plan at all when the [Centers for Disease Control] actually had a 52-page plan in place," she argued.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.