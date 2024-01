Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

More states are looking to join Colorado and Maine in banning former President Donald Trump from 2024 ballot despite the Supreme Court preparing to take up the Colorado case. On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr criticized the move from various states, calling it an "untenable" legal matter.

BILL BARR: I thought the Supreme Court would take it up very quickly and smack it down very quickly. Regardless of what I think of Trump and the fact that I oppose his renomination, I think he has to be beaten at the ballot box. And these heavy-handed efforts to disenfranchise his supporters, I think are counterproductive. If anything, they make them stronger.

…

The January 6th trial, I think will be months later and it could affect the election just based on the information that comes out and the fact of a conviction... What's happening here is the effort to take him off the ballot and deny people the choice. And, as I've said before, I think that's untenable as a legal matter. We can't have all the states making their own rules as to what an insurrection is and how much evidence is needed to make a determination that someone is engaged in an insurrection. And Under the Constitution, under the 14th Amendment, section three, that's not a provision that can be enforced until Congress actually sets up the mechanism. And if anything, recent events show the wisdom of that approach. You need to have Congress spell out how that will be enforced.