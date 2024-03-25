State Department diplomat worked on project claiming Hezbollah's aim is to 'achieve social justice'

A U.S. State Department diplomat was previously involved in a project spotlighting influential figures in the Middle East, which included descriptions of some designated terrorists as individuals aiming to achieve "social justice."

Usra Ghazi is a foreign service officer, who got her first stint in the department during the Obama administration in 2015, briefly leaving in 2018. She returned again in 2019 as a diplomat.

The State Department's security clearance process for this role is rigorous; Fox News Digital asked the State Department how Ghazi's process went. "Due to privacy considerations, the Department cannot provide any information regarding any current or former employees’ security clearance," they said in a statement, which also confirmed she is currently an employee.

From 2009-2010, Ghazi edited and prepared two of the first editions of a textbook publication called "The 500 Most Influential Muslims." The text harshly criticizes attempts to reform traditional Islam, calling modernism "an object of derision and ridicule [that] is scorned by traditional Muslims and fundamentalists alike."

Ghazi worked on the textbook while she studied abroad in Amman, Jordan, at the "Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre" from 2009-2010, according to her LinkedIn.

Ghazi went abroad as a participant in an international exchange program sponsored by the Clinton Global Initaitive and the office of Queen Rania of Jordan.

The academic work at times used soft language surrounding America-hating terrorists, like Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

HEZBOLLAH

The publication Ghazi worked on described the terror group Hezbollah as a "social justice" movement and an "International Symbol of Resistance Against Israel," according to the publication.

"Hezbollah is a Shi‘a Islamic political party and paramilitary organization based in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s ideology is based on seeking social justice through Islamic ideals," the publication spotlighting the influence of Hassan Nasrallah said.

The long-time Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed last week in an Israeli airstrike.

"Political and military successes have made Nasrallah a vastly influential figure in Lebanon, and in the Middle East more broadly. Nasrallah and Hezbollah are also controversial; the US and Canada list Hezbollah as a terrorist organization," the description continued.

It then went on to tout Hezbollah's social justice mission.

"Israel remains a key issue for the Muslim world and Hezbollah's aim to achieve social justice there is central to its activities," the text said.

"Hezbollah has also won significant grassroots support by cultivating a social welfare system that provides schools, clinics, and housing in the predominantly Shi‘a parts of Lebanon, and also in others. These welfare activities are run with efficiency and rival those carried out by the state, giving the organization even broader appeal," it continued.

The State Department said its position on Hezbollah was "quite clear" and referred Fox News Digital to Monday's State Department briefing, where spokesperson Matt Miller condemned the group as a terrorist organization and stressed Israel's right to defend itself.

HAMAS

The 2009 edition of "500 Most Influential Muslims" spotlighted Khaled Mashaal, describing him as one of the most prominent leaders of Hamas, as a "Fighter for Social Justice" and "Pioneer." The blurb did mention, as the one noted above, that the U.S. considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

"Since becoming head of Hamas, Mashaal has seen the organization through multiple attempts at a roadmap to peace and a major Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip," it said.

"Mashaal has been recognized for his persistence with Hamas’s efforts—at present leading in exile from Syria. His determination is combined with a unique effort at diplomacy," it said. "Mashaal has been one of the most direct, and candid leaders in dialogue and confrontation with Israel and this has garnered international recognition."

AMERICA INDIVISIBLE AFFILIATION

In addition to working at the State Department, Ghazi is currently involved in "America Indivisible" as a senior adviser, according to her LinkedIn. She was previously its director from 2018-2019. America Indivisible currently promotes its publication from 2020 on its site, recommending that people read "credible sources" like "MuslimGirl" in order to combat religious intolerance.

MuslimGirl's objective is to draw awareness "to the Qur’an’s message of gender equality and Islam’s principle of peace," according to the website's description.

Fox News Digital's previous review of MuslimGirl found that it was filled with articles containing pro-Palestinian propaganda from 2016 to the present.

For example, one week after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, MuslimGirl published an article which said, "Was it plausible to believe that [the Palestinians] would remain passive forever?"

The piece also questioned whether associating Hamas with terrorism was political.

"The term ‘terrorist’… warrants careful consideration," the article said. "How… can this label be applied to those defending their homeland…"

"MuslimGirl Staff" published an article in May 2021 that said that evangelical Christians were a "threat," while also claiming that evangelicals are more dangerous to Jews than Palestinians.

Fox News Digital contacted the State Department for comment in March asking questions about Ghazi's affiliation with America Indivisible, particularly given its recommendation of MuslimGirl. In the months that followed, Ghazi had not changed her public affiliation with America Indivisible.