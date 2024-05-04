Biden’s ‘Star Wars Day’ post featuring Luke Skywalker actor jeered online: ‘Ruined’ Star Wars

Social media users mocked President Biden and actor Mark Hamill’s official "Star Wars Day" post this weekend.

Hamill, the actor behind legendary "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker, joined President Biden in the Oval Office this week to commemorate May 4, affectionately known as "Star Wars Day."

In a post shared to Biden’s official presidential account on X, formerly Twitter, both he and the 72-year-old sci-fi actor shared some Star Wars-themed cheer with the president’s followers.

The president recorded himself in his office saying, "May the fourth be with you" — a reference to the famous phrase from the series, "May the force be with you."

Once Biden uttered the phrase, Hamill jumped into frame, adding, "Always." The clip received more than 3 million views in just a few hours.

In the caption for the clip, Biden’s team added another reference to the popular sci-fi franchise, writing, "We had a very good feeling about this. May the 4th be with you, America."

Hamill’s appearance in Biden’s video would not have been a surprise to those watching the White House press briefing on Friday. At the beginning, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought Hamill out to say a brief hello to the reporters and praise the legislative successes of the current president.

Despite the show of goodwill to legions of Star Wars fans, Biden and Hamill’s message was met with ridicule from the president’s critics on Saturday morning.

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez mocked the clip, saying, "Mark Hamill is shilling for Biden. This is peak cringe."

RedState front-page contributor Bonchie declared, "And just like that, he ruined it."

Conservative group ForAmerica replied to Biden’s post with a meme of classic Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi stating, "Now that’s a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time."

Popular pro-Trump influencer Brick Suit added: "The most hilarious thing is that Joe is in Delaware right now and has already forgotten he said this."

And political commentator Brilyn Hollyhand decried Biden for promoting this type of content while there is ongoing chaos on American college campuses.

"Terrorist sympathizers are shutting down college campuses and chanting ‘Death to America’ while tearing down American flags on American soil… Maybe tweet about that instead of Star Wars," he said.