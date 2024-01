Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley reacted to the online backlash from some fans over the newest film's director, during an interview on NBC's TODAY on Thursday.

Ridley, who played "Rey" in the blockbuster franchise, was asked about how filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was targeted by online critics after she was picked to helm its latest film, "New Jedi Order."

"There are some of the —I'd say, extreme Star Wars fans— who've made this a conversation on the internet about how they don't want a female director," co-host Dylan Dreyer began. She called this "bizarre" since female producers and directors have been involved in various aspects of the franchise.

The Star Wars actress said she believed accusations some fans were sexist were overblown.

NEW ‘STAR WARS’ DIRECTOR SAYS ‘IT’S ABOUT TIME' A WOMAN SHAPES THE FRANCHISE

"I think my take is things get blown out of proportion," the actress responded. "And the interactions I've ever had with people have been nothing but wonderful and supportive."

"And honestly the day we announced that I was coming back at [2023 Star Wars Celebration] last year, you cannot imagine the joy and goodwill in that room. I've only ever been embraced. And I think we're going to make a great film," Ridley continued.

Some critics have complained the new Star Wars film's director is a "woke activist" due to some of her past comments.

Resurfaced comments Obaid-Chinoy made about her feminism and activism went viral recently after she was announced as the "New Jedi Order" director.

SOUTH PARK LAUDED FOR MOCKING DISNEY'S ‘WOKE GENDER AND RACE-SWAPPING' REBOOTS: 'A NATIONAL TREASURE'

A clip of the director telling a crowd last year that her "body of work... has been guided by my activism" and "every single piece of work I've made has a piece of activism in them," circulated online earlier this month.

Comments she made in 2015 about wanting to "make men uncomfortable" with her films also drew online backlash. The filmmaker and journalist was referring to "her award-winning films about honor killings and acid attacks against women in her home country of Pakistan," according to Forbes.

She also drew criticism for her reaction to being chosen as the first woman and person of color to direct a Star Wars film.

"I’m very thrilled about the project because I think what we’re about to create is something very special," Obaid-Chinoy said to CNN. "We’re in 2024 now, and I think it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape the story in a galaxy far, far away."