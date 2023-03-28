‘Squid Game’ actor claims he was ‘assaulted’ at Dutch McDonalds: ‘Did not want to serve an American’

"Squid Game" actor Geoffrey Giuliano recently shared footage of him allegedly being denied service and assaulted by Dutch staff at a McDonald's at an airport in Amsterdam.

Giuliano, who played one of the villains in the massively popular dystopian Netflix series, claimed the Dutch staff treated him terribly "for being an American."

Footage from the encounter, which happened last December, depicted the 69-year-old American actor having a tense altercation with the staff at the fast-food restaurant after attempting to order a meal.

WOMAN WAVES LOADED HANDGUN AT MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU AFTER FREE COOKIE INCIDENT: AFFIDAVIT

Giuliano’s footage opened with filming employees in the store, while explaining they denied him his order supposedly seconds prior to filming. As he recorded, the store manager could be seen walking over to him and attempting to block the camera.

Giuliano responded to the manager’s move, saying, "No, you’re not gonna stop me me!"

He then continued recording the team leader: "This is the so-called manager of McDonalds. I just had my knees replaced. Obviously, they are afraid. I was standing in line. I have a fifteen-hour flight to Thailand. These gentlemen are purposefully hiding, yeah, but that’s not gonna work."

As he continued describing his experience, another staff member approached the actor briskly and appeared to shove him out of the way as he exited the restaurant. Giuliano continued, saying, "All I’m asking for is to get some food because I’m diabetic…"

Footage depicted him once again approaching the store manager, who again came to meet him holding his hand outstretched to block the camera. He then tried to physically direct the disgruntled customer out of the restaurant, though the actor sternly responded, "Get your hands off me! Don’t touch me! Don’t touch me! That’s assault!"

Though the manager pushed Giuliano away from the restaurant, the actor walked back to it, telling the manager he plans to report him to his McDonald's higher ups.

As he returned to the register, the actor explained for the audience, "So these guys have kicked me out of the line when I’m going to Thailand. They’re hiding. They ran away and I’d like to report them."

KIDS PLAYING ‘SQUID GAME’ ON PLAYGROUND WITH HITTING, KICKING, SCHOOLS WARN

Giuliano explained more details about the altercation to The Daily Mail this week, stating that the staff said it was "closing time" to justify getting rid of him.

"It was conveniently ‘closing time’ as soon as they saw me," he said.

He also claimed they refused him based on him being American, saying, "When I started talking to my son Eden, a young manager heard my American accent and suddenly they would not serve me."

Giuliano added, "When they realized we were American, they would not serve me. The whole thing was due to an aggressive manager and another employee who obviously did not like Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also told the outlet he has experienced this type of "anti-American discrimination" in The Netherlands before, saying it has become worse since former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Fox News Digital has reached out to McDonald's for comment.