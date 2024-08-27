Speculation grows as Kamala Harris' first interview as candidate still unscheduled with September approaching

The clock is ticking for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, who has not sat down for an interview or held a formal press conference since emerging as the Democratic presidential nominee last month, insisted on Aug. 9 that she wanted "to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month."

The calendar flips to September on Sunday and the Harris campaign has not announced that an interview has been scheduled.

Politico Playbook, a favorite read for coastal elites who work in media and politics, dove into Harris’ "big interview decision" on Wednesday as her self-imposed deadline looms.

"Of course, ‘scheduled’ doesn’t mean the interview will happen by then. But with the Democratic nominee generally hitting all her marks since entering the race, her scripted, light-on-policy candidacy has become an issue. And questions about when, where and with whom Harris will finally sit down are dominating the inside conversation this week," Playbook reported.

"Harris campaign staff have been asking reporters who they think she should talk to," Playbook continued. "Behind the scenes, TV producers from big name anchors have been calling the campaign to pitch their talent as the person she has to do it with."

The report noted that "several sources" have said Harris has been mapping out a media strategy over the last several days and "some tensions" have popped up between campaign staffers and the vice president’s office.

Playbook noted that Harris lacks a "deep history with the journalists now wooing her" for the coveted interview.

According to the report, Harris has told Democrats she doesn't necessarily need to do a major interview; some Harris aides weren't pleased with how a 2023 "60 Minutes" interview she did got testy at times. The Democratic National Convention made a point of including non-traditional media figures and influencers this year as well.

Former Harris communications adviser Ashley Etienne told Playbook that Harris should sit down with CBS anchor Gayle King, who has praised the vice president and has even donated to her campaigns in the past.

ABC’s David Muir, CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, NBC anchors Lester Holt and Savanna Guthrie, and some CNN hosts were also mentioned as "reporters in the mix."

Harris' sit-down with Holt in 2021 included her bungled efforts to defend the administration's border policy and led to her largely eschewing interviews for a year afterward for fear of upsetting President Biden.

"Almost everyone we talked to said Harris will consider race and gender in making her choice, and that she would be keen to sit down with a Black and/or female reporter, though nobody believes that’s a requirement," Playbook reported.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.