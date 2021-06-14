Speaker Pelosi refuses to condemn Rep. Omar's controversial tweets, calls her 'valued member' of Caucus

Former Utah Congressman and Fox News Contributor Jason Chaffetz sat down with "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s refusal to condemn Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over recently controversial tweets.

JASON CHAFFETZ: Let's be real clear, she's a valued member of her caucus because Nancy Pelosi has a four-seat majority. She absolutely needs her vote.



But the comments that this congresswoman has made time and time again, I got to tell you, the Republicans are not going to let this go when the shoe is on the other foot. They came after the Republicans and Kevin McCarthy is the leader of the House Republicans. You know, this woman, Congresswoman Omar, is on the Foreign Affairs Committee of all places, and they really are going to try to put it up for a vote this week. Congress has been in session in the recess, of course, for three weeks. Put it up for a vote. They can force that through a privileged resolution.

