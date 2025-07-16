Sparks fly on CNN as Ana Navarro discounts pundit's opinion because he's a 'White man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN senior political commentator Ana Navarro sparked a clash on the network Monday when pointing out a panelist’s racial identity during a discussion about Trump administration immigration policies.

During "CNN NewsNight," Navarro dismissed conservative journalist Brad Polumbo’s critique of her view of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies by pointing out his race and gender.

"It might be hyperbolic for you as a White man… It’s certainly not hyperbolic for me as a Latino," Navarro said to Polumbo, who took offense at the comment and accused Navarro of being racially discriminatory.

The clash happened after Polumbo called out the CNN commentator and "The View" co-host for referring to Trump’s immigration agenda and detention of illegal immigrants as a "reign of terror."

"I think you’re definitely being hyperbolic when you talk about a reign of terror. When the doomsday alarm from Democrats or media critics is always at a ten, it doesn’t hit the same," he said.

Though the discussion had moved on to other topics, Navarro made sure to respond to Polumbo’s "hyperbolic" point when it was her turn to speak again.

"Also, I want to respond to you saying that I was hyperbolic when I talked about a reign of terror," she said. Polumbo interjected, "Because that is hyperbolic."

Navarro made the "White man" comment, which prompted a strong reaction from the journalist.

"Oh OK, so we’re being racist now?" he asked. Navarro denied that charge, saying, "No, I’m not being racist."

The conservative disagreed, saying, "To dismiss my opinion for being a White man, is racist."

Meanwhile, Navarro was trying to speak over him: "No, I’m not dismissing your opinion. I am telling you that what the Latino community, the Brown community in America–"

Polumbo interjected, "A lot of them disagree with you. You do not speak in one voice for them."

"OK, well let me speak in my voice," she replied, getting louder. "You said I was being hyperbolic–"

Polumbo cut her off again, "Until you insulted me racially, sure."

With her voice raised, she asked, "Being a White man is an insult?"

"When you invoke it to dismiss my opinion, yes," he responded.

Navarro followed up, asking, "Do you think Latinos are living under circumstances that other people may not be right now?" Before Polumbo could respond, host Abby Philip cut in to reassert control of the discussion. She defended Navarro.

"But I just want to make a point that, Brad, all she’s saying is that her view of the situation is different from yours. I don’t think that’s an insult," she said.

Polumbo maintained that Navarro was saying he couldn't be correct because of his race.

Philip disagreed, saying, "No, no, no… She said I see it differently from you — which is not an insult. And it’s also not a racial insult."