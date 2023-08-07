Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Southwest Airlines sued for allegedly accusing White mom of trafficking biracial daughter: 'Blatant racism'

Lawsuit alleges police whisked Mary MacCarthy and her biracial daughter aside for questioning

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Alleged drunk woman handcuffed and removed from Southwest flight in New Orleans Video

Alleged drunk woman handcuffed and removed from Southwest flight in New Orleans

A woman who was allegedly drunk was removed from a Texas-bound Southwest flight when it stopped in New Orleans on May 29. Credit: @kicknit35/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

A White mother is suing Southwest Airlines for "blatant racism" after an airline employee allegedly assumed she was trafficking her biracial 10-year-old daughter.

Mary MacCarthy, a Los Angeles resident, said traveling to Denver for her older brother's funeral went awry when, shortly after landing, she and her daughter Moira were whisked away for police questioning after an airline employee flagged the duo as suspicious.

The lawsuit alleged that an airline employee called the Denver police while the duo was still en route to the destination and reported MacCarthy for suspected child trafficking. As the pair walked down the jet bridge to the terminal, police stopped them in their tracks.

NEW YORK WOMAN SENTENCED TO 4 MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER VIOLENT AND RACIST OUTBURST ON FLIGHT

Southwest terminal

Southwest Airlines faces a lawsuit alleging an employee accused a White woman of trafficking her biracial daughter. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"There was no basis to believe that Ms. MacCarthy was trafficking her daughter," the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Colorado last Thursday, argues.

"The only basis for the Southwest employee’s call was the belief that Ms. MacCarthy’s daughter could not possibly be her daughter because she is a biracial child," it continues.

During questioning, Moira allegedly broke down in tears, according to the suit that further accused Southwest Airlines of causing MacCarthy and her daughter "severe emotional distress" with the display of "blatant racism."

ACTIVIST SAYS AIR CANADA AGENT LEFT HER ‘DEEPLY HUMILIATED’ AFTER BARRING HER FROM FLIGHT: ‘VICTIM OF RACISM’

MacCarthy said the experience has made her think more deeply about being in public with her daughter, telling Newsweek in a recent interview, "To this day, when Moira and I are out in public—and especially at airports or on planes—I'm hyperaware that we might be judged and reported for any interaction we have with each other."

"It's a strange feeling to be on alert about your most basic behaviors with your child, and it's exhausting," she continued, adding that her daughter – who is now 12 – still "clams up" and doesn't want to talk about what happened that day.

DELTA AIR LINES PARTS WAYS WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANT AFTER RACIST TWEETS SURFACE

Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Chicago

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off from Midway Airport in Chicago after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration disrupted flights on Jan. 11, 2023.  (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Fox News Digital reached out to MacCarthy's attorney David Lane for additional comment, and he responded with the following:

"In using racial profiling to cause the Denver police to stop innocent travelers, Southwest Airlines has attempted to address the serious crime of sex-trafficking through use of a stereotypical, easy formula. Just as the police are constitutionally not permitted to stop-and-frisk young men of color based upon their race, corporate America is similarly not permitted to resort to such profiling in using law enforcement to stop and question racially diverse families simply based upon their divergent races, which is what Southwest did.  The lawsuit is designed to bring some accountability to the airline and cause them to re-examine their training and policies."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Southwest Airlines, who said they have nothing to add concerning pending litigation.

Airlines ‘should do more’ about unruly passengers, delaying flights: Douglas Kidd Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.