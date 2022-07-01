Southern border 'invasion' of Arizona 'unbelievable': Republican Senate candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Jim Lamon called the "invasion" at Arizona's southern border "unbelievable" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JIM LAMON: [Illegal immigration] is the number one issue here in Arizona. Seventy-two percent of Republicans and the independents [who] will vote in the primary and general say this is their number one issue. It's trying to manifest itself all across our state. We're front and center here with this 50,000 per week invasion of our country. I, ex-military, as a business guy who gets things done, came from a career building large-scale power plants, billion-dollar plants on time, on budget.

I intend to do everything in my power to shut down business in [the] U.S. Senate until we get this resolved. Get back to "Remain in Mexico" policy, ensure that is the law of the land and in fact, enforced — because this invasion of Arizona, it's unbelievable. I served in the military to stop invasions of other countries, and it's happening here.

