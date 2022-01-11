South Dakota Gov. Noem, Ben Carson fight critical race theory in schools: 'A method of indoctrination'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that she signed a pledge to restore patriotic education in schools. Noem was joined on "Fox & Friends" by Dr. Ben Carson, who will be a special guest at her State of the State address. Carson called critical race theory a "method of indoctrination" of young people.

KRISTI NOEM: It is a pledge that says we believe in a true, honest, and patriotic history being taught to her children, that no one should be treated differently because of their race, their sex and we will make sure this is in our school systems–in our k-12 recognizing students are influenced by the teachers, by the curriculum they have each and every day. And I was the first candidate for public office in the entire country to sign the pledge. Dr. Ben Carson, Newt Gingrich helped with that, helped draft it and helped write an op-ed, talking about the importance of this pledge and the fact that every single person in this country running for public office should sign that pledge to make sure that we are pushing back on racism.

