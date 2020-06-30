South Dakota Gov. Noem: 'We won't be social distancing' at Trump Mount Rushmore event

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared on "The Ingraham Angle." Monday night that attendees at President Trump's Friday night event at Mount Rushmore will not be expected to practice social distancing.

"We're asking them to come, be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this country," Noem said. "But we won't be social distancing."

Noem said those with concerns about the event are welcome to "stay home" and added that face masks will be distributed to those who "choose to wear one."

Trump’s plans to kick off Independence Day weekend at Mount Rushmore come amid a new surge in coronavirus cases and a national reconsideration of monuments around the country.

Noem said residents who are conflicted about whether or not to attend the event should "focus on personal responsibility" and make a decision that "they're comfortable with."

"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate America's birthday, to join together and have some unity, and really focus on opportunity in America," Noem said in response to the president's critics, "and perhaps that's what they don't want to talk about."