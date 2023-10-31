Son of Hamas leader pleads with US to 'pressure' Egyptians to open border to Gazan civilians

The son of a founding Hamas leader begged the U.S. government to put "pressure" on the Egyptians to open their borders to allow civilians in Gaza to flee the Israel-Hamas war.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, who served time in an Israeli prison and ultimately sought refuge in the United States, discussed the dire need for the Egyptian government to allow safe passage for Gazan civilians during "FOX & Friends."

"We need somehow to put pressure on the Egyptian government, so they can open the border for the Gazans to just depart," Yousef said Tuesday. "I don't care if they depart for good. They can go for good. We don't need Gaza… Gaza is a big refugee camp that was supposed to be demolished 70 years ago, but they kept up the hope that were given by the United Nations and the Arab countries."

"This is how we have this crisis right now at this moment," he continued. "We have war. Civilians are there. Wrong place. Instead of the United Nations blaming everybody and saying humanitarian crisis, they should allow the civilians to evacuate. Egypt… has to open the borders."

Yousef, who worked as a spy for Israel's Mossad after defecting from Hamas, argued the United States can sway the Egyptians because of the military aid provided to them. He explained that if civilians are allowed to flee the Gaza Strip, Israel would be able to completely "eradicate" Hamas.

"The United States must put pressure, apply tremendous pressure on the Egyptian government to open the freaking border," he said. "The United States give Egypt in military aid close to $1.3 billion from the taxpayer money every year. They can put some pressure. Israel cannot put pressure on Egypt, but I think the United States can. Let all the Palestinians who are in the Gaza Strip evacuate immediately so Israel can do the job correctly and eradicate this barbaric organization."

Biden has vowed to support Israel in its resistance to growing calls for ceasefire, asking Congress for billions of dollars in aid for the Israelis as well as Gaza civilians as they endure a growing humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-controlled region.

"I'm going to ask the United States Congress for unprecedented support package for Israel's defense. We're going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied to continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies, saving lives," Biden said during his trip to Israel. "We move U.S. military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean with the USS Eisenhower on the way to deter further aggression Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading."

"I'm here to tell you the terrorists will not win. Freedom will win. So let me end where I began. Israel, you're not alone. The United States stands with you," he said.

The funding proposal includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel (with $10.6 billion allocated for military aid), $13.6 billion for border protection (including measures to combat the flow of fentanyl), and significant investments in Indo-Pacific security assistance, totaling around $7.4 billion. Additionally, there's $9 billion earmarked for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza.

Israel’s funding will be used to bolster its air and missile defense systems such as the Iron Dome and development of the Iron Beam, a high energy laser weapon used in air defense.

Lawrence Jones asked Yousef if Israel would be able to win without help from the United States.

"Of course not," Yousef responded. "And the United States, whether we like it or not, we are part of this war because if we don't show power, we are going to be next. In fact… Hamas, Iran, Russia is aiming at the United States through Israel. So we all realize this problem.

"In fact, I would like to see more presence of the United States, more military presence. I'm not talking about military action," he continued.

"There is a big difference between having the presence that we are here. We are ready, and if you dare to launch a missile from Iran or from Hezbollah, we are going to hit you, and we're going to hit you very hard. So this just waving the stick – I'm not saying to take part could prevent us from a regional war – could prevent us from World War III."

Meanwhile, American forces have been attacked at least 24 times in Iraq and Syria in recent weeks. A U.S. airbase in Iraq was targeted multiple times overnight Tuesday with armed drones by Iranian-backed proxy.

FOX News' Greg Palkot reported 21 service members have been injured in the attacks, and the U.S. has only returned fire twice.

