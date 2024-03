Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Palestinian American political organizer from Michigan, who once supported President Biden over former President Trump, told The Washington Post that he and others in his community would be open to Trump in the White House because of Biden's support for Israel’s war.

23-year-old Adam Abusalah, a Dearborn, Michigan native of Palestinian descent who campaigned for Biden in 2020, explained to the paper why he was working to get his community to vote "against Biden in the primary."

The Post wrote, "Here’s what he sees: a president who has willingly abetted Israel’s bombardment of Gaza — a military campaign that has created a humanitarian calamity."

The young political organizer played a significant role in getting out Michigan’s "uncommitted vote" during last week’s primary. The campaign notched a significant result with more than 100,000 locals selecting uncommitted on the ballot in protest of Biden’s support for the war.

Abusalah’s current anti-Biden crusade is a far cry from the unconditional support he gave to the then-candidate in 2020, all for the sake of Trump not being re-elected.

"In 2020, he had knocked on the doors of fellow Arab American voters here in this suburb of Detroit and asked them to help Biden topple Trump. But that was then," The Post wrote.

Now that perspective has all but flipped entirely after what he considers to be a "betrayal" by President Biden, as the outlet described it.

"He hadn’t thought Biden was a perfect president before Oct. 7, but what Abusalah saw in the aftermath of Hamas’s attack on Israel felt like a betrayal: Biden’s reiteration of Israel’s disputed claims about beheaded children. His choice not to publicly advocate for a permanent cease-fire. His continued support for sending funds to Israel."

Now Abusalah wants Biden to lose. He said, "If Trump becomes president again, so be it. I mean, for me, it does not matter. For people who have lost family in Gaza, they don’t care. They don’t care, whichever — like, if Trump is president again. I think for us, it’s not that we want Trump to be president, it’s that we don’t want Biden to be president."

"And if that means another Trump presidency, that’s on Biden. It’s not on us."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. This story will be updated with any reply.

However, the organizer also spoke like he believes Trump could be a preferable president for the Palestinian cause.

The Post described his new perspective, saying, "Yes, the former president was pro-Israel and a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government. But Abusalah can at least imagine Trump refusing to play nice with the prime minister and his national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir."

"I think Trump would have stood up to them," Abusalah said.

He provided other examples, saying, "Trump is a business executive. I don’t know, I really don’t. But I mean, we’ve seen Trump come out and speak ill of Netanyahu."

Abusalah even went so to say that he’d rather have Trump’s "Muslim ban" policy than Palestinians killed under Biden. "If you gave me two options and you said, ‘Do you want a Muslim ban, or do you want your family killed?’ I’ll choose the Muslim ban."

Abusalah also described seeing the significant "uncommitted" votes coming in on Michigan primary night. He told the paper that after seeing more 100,000 votes come in, trouncing his more modest 35,000 vote prediction, he had said, "You know what’s one way to describe Biden right now? F-----."