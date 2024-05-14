Some New Yorkers shell out big bucks to get into Trump trial: ‘It’s better than a Broadway show’

Former President Trump’s unprecedented trial in Manhattan court reportedly has New Yorkers camping out and shelling out big bucks for a coveted seat in the courtroom.

As New York v. Trump continues, lines to get into the court were "crazy long," and "tensions were running high in the public line," according to The New York Times. People began lining up on Monday night, with some people reportedly paying others to wait in the line to witness the second day of testimony from ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

"It’s better than a Broadway show," a woman who said she paid someone $750 to hold her spot in line told the Times.

People waiting reportedly had some "tense exchanges" when others tried to butt into the line. One man at the front of the line sold his spot to two people for $2,000, the Times added. Others were spotted with sleeping bags and pillows.

Cohen is a star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied an alleged sexual encounter with Daniels ever happened. Daniels testified the two had sex in 2006, and she was paid off to stay quiet about it and not damage Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

People looking for entertainment weren’t the only ones to attend the trial on Tuesday, as a variety of Trump’s political allies showed up in solidarity.

Outside the courtroom, Trump was flanked by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Cory Mills and former 2024 GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy, all of whom could be in the running as potential vice presidential picks. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also notably appeared in support of Trump's battle against 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The lineup came after the former president was joined Monday by Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who has also been floated as a potential running mate, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and his son Eric Trump.

