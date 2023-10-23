Some Arab-American Dems 'betrayed' by Biden over handling of Israel-Hamas war: 'Let's Go Brandon Situation'

Some Arab-American Democrats are turning on President Biden over his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with one even describing it as a "Let's Go Brandon situation," according to a new report.

Hani Almadhoun, who is part of a group called Arab Americans for Biden, told Politico the group had been renamed Arab Americans Forward because members were not happy with the president, who has stood by Israel publicly and pledged full support.

Almadhoun said it was, "basically a Let’s Go Brandon situation," referring to the crude anti-Biden slogan that became popular with his critics earlier in his term.

Maysoon Zayid, a Palestinian-American comedian who supported Biden's campaign in 2020, told Politico that she couldn't vote for him in 2024.

"I never in my life thought the empathizer-in-chief would sound the way he did. The Palestinians were given no humanity," she told the outlet. "Joe Biden should spend every breath he has condemning Israel’s genocide with the same zeal he condemned Hamas’ massacre of civilians, that same zeal. And we get nothing. 1,000 children are dead, and we get nothing."

Another supporter, Hala Hijazi, said she felt betrayed by the president.

"I have been one of his biggest fans," she said. "I feel betrayed. I feel like my humanity is not equal to anyone else’s humanity."

"My family is going to be dead [in the coming days] and I can’t be silent," she continued.

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim advocacy group Emgage, told Politico that Biden voters were heartbroken.

"They don’t want to vote for Trump. But right now they’re asking themselves, ‘How can we vote for the other side given the refusal to call upon Israel to abide by a ceasefire and the continued rhetoric that we’re seeing here domestically?’" he said.

He added he was also concerned that they were going to stay home on election day.

Rep. Alabas Farhat, a Democratic Michigan state representative whose district includes one of the largest Muslim and Arab-American communities in the U.S., told NBC News that Biden has "single-handedly alienated almost every Arab-American voter" in the state.

Biden addressed the nation on Thursday and said he was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life."

He also addressed Arab-Americans who were "hurting" amid the ongoing conflict.

"To all of you hurting — those of you who are hurting, I want you to know: I see you," he said. "You belong. And I want to say this to you: You’re all America. You’re all America."



Behind the scenes, according to an Axios report on Saturday, Biden has gently tried to stop Israel from getting too embroiled in a deep military conflict with Hamas while maintaining a public face of steadfast support. Israel declared war on the terrorist group after Hamas launched a brutal assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing civilians and taking hostages.