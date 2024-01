Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Pro-Israel social media users mocked a video showing happy San Francisco Board of Supervisors members celebrating their recent vote to pass a resolution calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The city’s board voted 8-3 on Tuesday to pass a resolution calling for a sustained cease-fire in Israel’s war on Hamas. The conflict started as a response to the terror group’s massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7.

In addition to calling for a cease-fire and specifically asking the Biden administration to do the same, the resolution also condemned antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic language and attacks. It also called for aid to be administered in Gaza and the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

Viral video of the votes’ aftermath depicted a crowd of overjoyed board members and onlookers dancing and clapping because of the result.

Many of the people caught on camera wore masks as they could be heard chanting, "Free! Free Palestine! Free! Free Palestine!" along with attempts to synchronize their clapping.

One of the masked members in the video could be seen carrying her baby as she bounced up and down to the chanting, while several others were shown sporting T-shirts with the slogan, "JEWS SAY CEASE FIRE NOW."

Some other elated congregants were wearing Keffiyeh scarves, garments which symbolize the struggle of the Palestinians against Israel.

X users found the video to be ripe for criticism and ridicule and proceeded to blast the members on the social media platform.

Conservative author Bethany Mandel offered a scathing rebuke of the dancing board of supervisors members, posting, "I used to live in a place like this. A place that would spend its time on issues that it had no control over. It is infuriating beyond belief to live somewhere that lacks basic livability standards and yet behaves like nothing matters."

Radio host Dana Loesch saw the video and said, "Does this mean all of the needles and poop all over the sidewalks are gone?"

Conservative commentator Jacob Airey wrote, "LOL. What a bunch of privileged out-of-touch masked weirdos. Instead of cleaning up their city, they are dancing around like a bunch of high schoolers at nerd prom."

Author and conservative columnist Tim Murtaugh commented on the board members’ appearances, posting, "The masks definitely make you want to take them very seriously."

Kiryas Joel School District Superintendent Joel Peltin blasted the masked-up members, stating, "These people are perfectly fine with supporting the terrorists who brutally raped, kidnapped, and murdered Israelis on October 7, 2023, and have vowed to do it again, but they still live in mortal fear of catching a virus that peaked in 2020."

U.K. Christian minister Fr. Calvin Robinson replied to the video, stating, "San Francisco is not a serious place."