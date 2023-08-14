Another resurfaced clip of 'Snow White' star knocking 1937 film draws backlash: 'Literally stalks her'

Another resurfaced interview with "Snow White" star Rachel Zegler appearing to bash the 1937 film's "love story" went viral on social media over the weekend.

While promoting the upcoming Disney film at last year's D23 Expo, the actress remarked on the differences between the animated classic and the live-action remake to Extra.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her," Zegler says, chuckling. "Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time."

The video clip racked up millions of views after being shared by the account, "End Wokeness" on "X," formerly known as Twitter.

RESURFACED VIDEO OF ‘SNOW WHITE’ ACTRESS SPARKS CONTROVERSY OVER CHANGES IN DISNEY REMAKE: ‘NO LONGER 1937’

In the clip, Zegler shoots down the idea that the new film would be a "love story."

"We have a different approach to, what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story, just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude. It’s one of those things that I think everyone’s going to have their assumptions about what it’s going to be, but it’s really not about the love story at all, which is really, really wonderful," the actress says.

"Whether or not she finds love along the way is anybody's guess until 2024. All of Andrew's scenes could get cut. Who knows? It's Hollywood, baby," she quips.

The interview clip spread on social media over the weekend, leaving many "X" users questioning Disney's marketing strategy and predicting the film would be a flop.

DISNEY'S YEAR OF BOX OFFICE BOMBS AND DISAPPOINTMENTS: IS WOKENESS TO BLAME?

Comedian Jeff Dye wondered what was "offensive" about a man and woman falling in love.

"What a smug take on what was just a nice and simple cartoon," he wrote in response to the actress's comments.

Radio host Dana Loesch joked, "[T]hey probably couldn’t have a Prince Charming in this one because Snow White is so annoying that he’d just let her continue napping."

Others predicted the film's new take on the classic film would backfire for the company.

"New flop incoming. People are pretty over 22 year old actresses telling them how they had to remake a beloved classic to bring it in line with 22 year old ideas about life," another account responded.

"Disney’s own actors are tearing down Disney’s legacy," Senior editor for RedState, Brandon Morse, wrote.

"It’s a total mystery why Disney is doing so poorly," another reacted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A different interview of the Disney star appearing to knock the original film as outdated gained renewed attention last month.

"She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," Zegler told Variety at the 2022 D23 Expo."She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

Zegler appeared to respond to the backlash her old comments are receiving by calling for more kindness.

"I hope the world becomes kinder," Zegler said. In follow-up posts, she told followers she was "exhausted" by the negative attention.

The 2024 film was already under scrutiny after set photos revealed Disney had replaced the seven dwarves with multi-racial, mixed-gender "magical creatures."

A Disney spokesperson defended the casting choices in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," the statement read. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.