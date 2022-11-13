SNL’s Weekend Update knocks Biden’s ‘low approval ratings,’ age: ‘I wouldn’t plan too far ahead’

In the first "Saturday Night Live" episode since the midterms, "Weekend Update hosts" Colin Jost and Michael Che made jokes at President Joe Biden's expense, targeting his advanced age and low approval ratings.

"Well, everyone, Democrats have retained control of the Senate," Jost noted to the live audience. "I don’t know if that’s really official, but we’re not a real news program, so I’m just going to call it."

He then humorously compared the unexpected success of the Biden-led Democratic Party in the midterm election to the Jurassic World series.

"I was actually surprised they won given President Biden’s low approval ratings. I guess Biden is kind of like the Jurassic World movies, extremely successful despite a 42% rating," he joked.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Later in the segment, co-host Che said, "President Biden said he plans to run again in 2024, but won’t make a final decision until early next year. Because it’s like his doctor told him: ‘I wouldn’t plan too far ahead.’"

Biden will turn 80 next week and is already the oldest president to ever hold office.

Although SNL skews heavily left, "Weekend Update" has joked at Biden's expense before.

In early October, Biden utter the now-infamous quote, "Let me start with two words: Made in America," during a speech at a car factory in Maryland.

Jost lampooned the incident by responding, "Well, let me respond with two words, Jesus H. Christ."

BIDEN DAILY GAFFE AVERAGE: THE PRESIDENT IS BATTING NEARLY A THOUSAND

He added, "Biden was then heard criticizing reporters at the White House for shouting questions at him. Questions like, ‘what year is it?’ And ‘who’s the current president?’" and later noted that the people shouting questions were not reporters, but doctors.

Jost also previously mocked Biden’s low approval ratings.

In January, he skewered Biden on multiple fronts by saying, "Well, just like everybody else, President Biden’s New Year’s resolutions fell apart in the third week of January." He specified, "The Supreme Court struck down his vaccine mandate, the voting rights bill got blocked and his approval rating's so low it’s gone into power save mode."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent Fox News poll of registered voters found that over half (54%) would vote for someone aside from Biden, while merely a third (33%) would re-elect Biden if the 2024 election were held today.