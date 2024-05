Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"Saturday Night Live" mocked celebrities for wearing tiny political pins on the red carpet to display their activism on controversial issues ahead of Monday's celebrity-packed Met Gala.

The comedy show tackled this trend with its own mock ad for a new "red carpet accessory" called the Teeny Tiny Statement Pin that would send a message without offending anyone. The pin is so small you need special glasses to be able to see it.

"This way, not everyone has to be bombarded with my opinions, but if they want them, they can just zoom in — way, way, way, way in," SNL cast member Bowen Yang touts in the skit.

"With Teeny Tiny Statement Pin, I can say whatever I want and no one has to know," show host Dua Lipa added.

The show parodied political messages worn by celebrities like "Love is love," "Cease-fire now" and "Protect Democracy," with new ones reading "Free Ellen" and "We have the meats."

Celebrities who don't have a specific message in mind but still want to show they care about something can buy a pin from the company's "Vague Collection."

"If you don't know what to say, but you want something that sounds like it could be important, then you'll love our new Vague Collection," the ad touts.

Examples include "a random flag that belongs to no country," "a cat and baby together that just says, ‘No,'" "It has to stop," and, "It has to start."

The skit showed actual images of celebrities on the red carpet wearing pins that read, "Time's Up," and a red hand pin worn by celebrities at this year's Oscars.

Several Hollywood stars, including pop singer Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas and actor Mark Ruffalo wore the controversial red hand pins as part of a group of artists calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

However, critics told Fox News Digital that the pins trace back to the gruesome murder of two IDF reservists in 2000, who were lynched by an Islamic mob.