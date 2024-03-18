Slavery reparations panel members blamed climate change on ‘White folk,’ called Tim Scott 'Uncle Tim'

Two members of the newly appointed New York reparations panel have made past anti-Israel statements, claims that Whites were responsible for climate change and endorsements of the defund the police movement.

Public social media posts by Ron Daniels and Lurie Daniel Favors, who were both appointed to New York’s commission on reparations and racial justice by state Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, have recently resurfaced, the New York Post first reported.

"White Folks Messed Up the Weather = Black Folks Save the Planet #BeBlackandGreen #MotherEarth #ClimateJustice #GlobalWarming," Daniels posted to X in October 2021.

Daniels, a longtime activist who ran for president for the Peace and Freedom Party in 1992, has also referred to Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott as "Uncle Tim."

"'Uncle Tim,' Scott that is, Who Picked Cotton On the Plantation, Is ‘Still On the Plantation’ = Picked to Be the ‘Black Face’ To Suppress/Black Power/Black Freedom On Behalf of White Supremacy/White Power and That's ‘The Cotton Picking Truth’ #BewareofUncleTim," he said on X in May 2021.

Daniels, who serves as the President of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century and as an administrator for the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC), has also made several anti-Israel statements on social media.

"With silence, comes complacency. No Homeland. No Peace. No Justice, No Peace in Israel," Daniels posted to X on Oct. 25 following the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. "There will never be peace in Israel until the Palestinians have a home. Military force will quench the thirst of the Palestinian people for justice. No Homeland, No Peace! #FreePalestine."

Favors serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College and has a "long-standing commitment to racial and social justice," which she has notably voiced on social media repeatedly. In one instance, she ranted against White people.

"In the name of our ancestors who weep over our fractured communities; in the name of our families whose genealogy is at best a guess and a prayer; in the name of all that is holy & just," she posted to X in July 2019. "F--K YOU & YOUR RACE APOLOGETICS. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT. WE WILL NOT MAKE YOU COMFORTABLE."

She also posted in favor of the defund the police movement in April 2021, stating "Police all across the country are literally proving *daily* why #DefundThePolice is necessary."

"I’m old enough to remember summayall claiming activists were going too far..." she added.

Daniels and Favors are among nine appointees to the Community Commission on Reparations Remedies in New York, which was announced at the end of February in response to legislation signed in December 2023, which "acknowledges the horrific injustice of slavery and is tasked with examining the legacy of slavery, subsequent discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact these forces continue to have in the present day," according to the NAARC website.

The New York state Senate recommended a $10 million budget for the commission, while the Assembly has proposed $5 million, but a final figure will be decided once a budget deal is reached with Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"As Americans, we have a solemn responsibility to reckon with our history and that includes understanding the painful legacy of slavery in New York," Hochul said. "We have assembled an extraordinary group of highly-qualified individuals to serve on the new Commission, and will review their final recommendations."

Fox News Digital reached out to Daniels and Favors for comment but has to receive a response.