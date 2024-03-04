Sinéad O'Connor's estate, record label demand Trump stop playing her music at rallies: 'Biblical devil'

Sinéad O'Connor's estate and her label, Chrysalis Records, issued a statement Monday asking that former President Trump stop playing her music at rallies.

The Irish singer, renowned for albums like "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," was an unabashed critic of Trump before she died at 56 in 2023.

The statement, reported on by multiple outlets and aimed at Trump, requested that the former president "desist from using [O'Connor's] music immediately."

"Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings," the statement reads. "It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies.

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinead would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,'" the statement continues. "As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately."

O'Connor is one of multiple musicians whose music has become politically charged after being played at Trump rallies.

Guitarist Johnny Marr of the rock band The Smiths also objected to the group's music being played at events held in support of Trump.

Footage went viral of The Smiths’ hit song "Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want" from 1984 being played at a Trump rally in South Dakota last year. The confrontation began when reporter Ben Jacobs wrote on Monday night, "As Trump is scheduled to take the stage in Laconia, the new addition to his pre rally music is The Smiths."

ABC reporter Soorin Kim responded with footage from September and wrote, "You actually hear the Smiths more often than you'd think at 2024 Trump rallies."

Marr shared the post and wrote, "Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this s--- shut right down right now."

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.