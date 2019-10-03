Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel says US is lagging China in facial recognition tech

The introduction of artificial intelligence into everyday life is raising new concerns over how these revolutionary new technologies will be used to help or potentially hurt humanity.

DETROIT POLICE CHIEF PUSHES BACK AGAINST REP TLAIB'S SUGGESTION TO ONLY HIRE BLACK FACIAL RECOGNITION ANALYSTS

Bloomberg News reported that France is set to become the first European country to implement facial recognition technology to create a digital identity for its citizens.

In the summer of 2018, 2 million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against authoritarian Chinese rule. The demonstrators knocked down a tower equipped with facial recognition software that used A.I. cameras to track and identify anyone participating in the protest.

In 2019, San Francisco became the first big American city to ban the use of facial recognition technology.

In the new Fox Nation documentary “Artificial Intelligence: The Coming Revolution,” Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo investigated the A.I. industry and its impact on the world.

Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel told Fox Nation that China is using A.I.-powered facial recognition to construct an unprecedented surveillance state. But he said that does not need to be America’s future.

“China's willing to be much more aggressive it doesn't see any constraints. … I don't think we should be copying China in that dimension, but they are willing to use A.I. in all these ways where you know we're slower for both good and bad reasons,” he said.

Bartiromo also investigates seemingly harmless uses of facial recognition technology, such as an A.I. bar in London that deploys it to put customers in line for drinks.

Palmer Luckey, is the founder of Anduril Industries, which makes drones and military equipment powered by A.I. He said that Americans will reject Chinese-style surveillance.

“China has so much data for facial recognition because they are running this police state surveillance state… I don't think that people in the United States want or will accept mass surveillance of our civilian population. I'm certainly not ever going to work on that type of technology because I don't actually particularly want it to be used that way,” he told Bartiromo.

A.I. also poses another challenge – not for security, but for jobs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Kai-Fu Lee is an Taiwanese-born, American computer scientist and former president of Google China. He is also the founder and CEO of Sinovation Ventures, which invests in A.I. start-ups.

He believes that A.I. will replace 40 percent of the world's jobs in the next 15 years.

“Routine white-collar jobs like customer service, telemarketing, loan officers and tellers and jobs like that will be the first to be challenged. Then repetitive blue-collar jobs like dishwasher, assembly line workers, and a little bit later, drivers also will be challenged,” he told Fox Nation.

To watch all of “Artificial Intelligence: The Coming Revolution” visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.