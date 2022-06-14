Sheila Jackson Lee opens up about a bipartisan gun control bill following the Texas school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee provided insight on a gun control bill and reflected on protecting children following the school shooting in Texas on " Special Report ."

SHEILA JACKSON LEE: Well, this work has been done again out of the committee that I've served on, the Judiciary and the Subcommittee on Crime for more than two decades. I've introduced one gun bill after next and for your viewers, I was here for Columbine, was appointed to a task force to really haul in this use of the semiautomatic weapons, teenagers with guns, reckless access to guns, lack of universal background checks.

I've seen it all, but I've seen now the carnage that is unspeakable. Within days of the carnage and Uvalde, I was there. I was there in church. I was there with families. I was there with children and one of the most painful scenes that you could ever have is the memories of the carnage, but as well, the children who live were standing with tears in their eyes as they look at the memorial of their fellow classmates and they're nine, they're ten, they're 11. Is that what America really is?

So, I do think that we passed a bill, Protect Our Kids Act, that was not left or right. It was a straightforward response to the American people. Lifting the age to 21 well-received, banning ghost guns that were utilized to shoot cops in Houston, Texas, banning bump stocks, dealing with magazines.

Bret, let me just say this, I'm open. Let's make sure the package, however, is worthy of the tragedy that parents will never, never forget, or the little girl who lay dead and smeared herself with blood will live with for the rest of her life. Is this worthy of them?

The parents in Uvalde said to me, we need a seven-day waiting period for semiautomatic weapons. I think that's something they can look at. So, we need to confront this where we're not against each other, but we're working with each other, and I am open to us working with each other.

